Busy Springboro intersection to get upgrade

Apr. 1—One of the busiest intersections in Springboro is set to undergo a significant overhaul, thanks to recently received federal funding.

The city has been awarded $850,000 in federal funding for upgrades at the Ohio 741 and Lytle Five Points intersection next to Dorothy Lane Market.

City officials said with more than 20,000 vehicles driving through this critical intersection daily, the grant will finance essential infrastructure upgrades including new turn lanes and safety features, improved lighting and signage and better pedestrian access.

According to City Manager Chris Pozzuto, the enhancements will reduce congestion and facilitate new economic development in the surrounding area.

"The safety and security of our residents and motorists is always a priority for us," Pozzuto said. "We are very thankful to Congressman (Greg) Landsman, D-Cincinnati, for supporting this much-needed improvement at one of our busiest intersections."

Landsman represents the First District of Ohio that includes most of Hamilton County and all of Warren County.

Engineers will begin the design of the intersection later this year with a construction schedule to be determined at a later date.