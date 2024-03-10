Busy road to close, detour for drivers & local school

*The above video shows the 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio, according to state officials*

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Elyria is alerting drivers that a busy stretch of Gulf Road will be closed for one to two weeks starting on Monday, March 11.

CMSD makes decision for solar eclipse

Traffic will be closed on Gulf Road from Poplar Street to East Bridge/Cleveland Street for one to two weeks.

The Engineer’s Department recommends the following detour routes.

For those going to and from Ely Elementary School, you can take Poplar St. to Roosevelt Avenue to Ohio St.

For those going southbound (toward downtown), you can take Poplar St. to Abbe Rd. N.

For those going northbound (away from downtown), you can take Cleveland St. to Abbe Rd. N.

Local HS band in Ireland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

This road closure comes as work is being done on Gulf Road for a sewer project that includes putting in new water pipes and sanitation lines.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.