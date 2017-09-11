Busy Philipps Ends Up In The Hospital After Celebrating Michelle Williams' Birthday

Busy Philipps didn’t want to wait for her life to be over, so she checked herself into a hospital over the weekend.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress was busy celebrating bestie Michelle Williams’ 37th birthday in Boston when she began feeling “excruciating pain” in her lower right side. After checking in to Mass General Hospital, she was diagnosed with a twisted ovary, or ovarian torsion, which occurs when an ovary rotates and cuts off its own blood supply in the process.

“Last night ended super weird. But if you listen to my podcast, you know our advice is always, don’t be a hero, go to the doctor,” Philipps captioned a photo of herself wearing a sweater with the phrase “Hysterical Female” in a hospital bed. She continued, “Anyway, I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over- it’s called torsion. Mine flipped back by itself and I’m ok but sometimes if it doesn’t you have to get surgery or you can lose your ovary (which actually happened to a really good friend of mine) Anyway, my point of posting this was I felt like an idiot for going to the hospital but ultimately, going was the right move! It always is! Even if they say you’re fine and send you on your way! And a huge thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

Philipps later addressed the incident in one of her Instagram Stories, thanking her followers for their concern and later reuniting with Williams to reminisce about their “Dawson’s Creek” days.

Before the trip to the hospital, the birthday weekend was off to a good start. The former co-stars hit the town wearing matching leather jackets with “Best Friends” emblazoned on the back. They even stopped for lunch at Legal Sea Foods in Park Square earlier in the weekend during a filming break for “I Feel Pretty,” which stars Williams and Amy Schumer. Philipps’ husband, Marc Silverstein, is directing.

Thankfully, Williams’ birthday celebrations ended on a good note with the two staring out on a “Dawson’s Creek”-like vista, asking the question on everybody’s wind, “WHERE YOU AT DAWSON?”