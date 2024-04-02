A busy OKC highway junction is getting an upgrade: When to expect delays, and what's planned next

Oklahoma Department of Transportation engineers are planning to replace the Interstate 35 bridges over the Oklahoma River in 2028, and talks include building a pedestrian crossing and improving the visual appearance of the bridges.

Delays at the junction of Interstates 40, 35 and 235 likely will worsen later this month as bridge joint rehabilitation and other repairs start along I-235 north of the Oklahoma River.

The junction itself is subject to long delays during morning and evening rush hours, a prospect that is likely to get worse before it gets better as planning continues for a potentially game-changing replacement of the I-35 bridges over the river.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation Director Tim Gatz said Monday the junction is a blending of I-35 traffic with I-40 eastbound and westbound travelers who want to drive north on I-235, and then go the other direction at the end of each day.

“This is going to be a tough construction zone,” Gatz said. “We recognize that. But with the bridge joints, we can’t wait to replace them.”

The bridge joints will be a relatively short project with Built Right Construction agreeing to complete the $4 million job within 75 days with $20,000 daily incentives of up to 15 days for early completion.

An Interstate 35 bridge over the Oklahoma River is pictured Monday.

Opportunities abound with OKC bridge projects

The bridges will be a far more challenging job ahead, Gatz said, but also represent a significant opportunity.

“We've done some work there at the Oklahoma River bridges at I-35 that helps, but they need a full replacement,” Gatz said "It’s an issue with how that area functions. It's in the eight-year plan. It's coming in the not-too-distant future.”

Gatz said the Transportation Department has been in ongoing discussions with Oklahoma City and federal officials to make the crossing a multi-modal corridor that could include a pedestrian bridge and a change in the bridge piers to better accommodate rowing activities along the river.

“As far as bridge replacements go, this one is exciting,” Gatz said. “There is an opportunity to do something very special. When you really start to look at the location and how it serves all that is going on in the area, we will really have to be on our game with innovative solutions. You get just one chance to get this right.”

Mayor David Holt, who has pushed for city beautification as part of MAPS 4, said talks to date have included potential modifications to make the bridges a symbol for the city.

“The primary issue is making sure the bridges are sustainable for being a key span for the nation’s interstate,” Holt said.

Holt said MAPS 4 beautification does not include any funding for the bridges, but added the city could look at including some funding as part of a bond election likely to be set in 2025.

“It can be an aesthetic improvement,” Holt said. “They are the most visually prominent bridges in Oklahoma City. Cities typically make a statement with their prominent bridges. We as a city have followed a more utilitarian track until recent years. This is an opportunity to make Oklahoma City a more visually interesting place.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC, state looking at future replacement of I-35 Oklahoma River bridges