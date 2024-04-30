Busy North Myrtle Beach, SC area highway to see reduced speed limit. Here’s what to expect

S.C. 9 could get a reduced speed limit later this year although residents said they are already seeing signs.

Some residents have reported seeing a speed limit decrease in the area, posting about it in a Little River Facebook group. They said they were surprised to see a new speed limit sign and that their GPS did not catch the lowered speed. Residents said it went from 55 mph to 45 mph.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has proposed reducing the speed limit along S.C. 9 near Riverhaven Drive, in between Longs and Little River, SCDOT spokesperson Hannah Robinson said in an email to The Sun News. It’s not official yet but Robinson said the change is expected to be enacted later this year.

The speed limit would be reduced because of traffic conditions and growth in the area, Robinson said. She said 45 mph is the recommended speed limit.