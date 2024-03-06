Busy caucus sites in Utah lead to frustration

On Super Tuesday, it was caucus night in Utah. While the election headquarters for the GOP at Utah Trucking Association in West Valley City was quiet, before results started rolling in, voters across the state expressed frustrated with the caucus system.

This year, Republicans selected their presidential nominee through a party-run caucus election while Democrats voted via a primary, with in-person and mail-in ballots.

The Utah GOP presidential preference poll includes former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, the two candidates vying to win Utah’s 40 Republican delegates. Texas businessman Ryan Binkley’s name will also be included, since he dropped out after the ballots were printed.

Meanwhile, on the Democratic ballot are Biden, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, Gabriel Cornejo of Las Vegas, Frankie Lozada of New York, and author Marianne Williamson, who suspended her campaign only to jump back into the race three weeks later.

A not so smooth Utah Caucus

Reports indicated some presinct meetings were overcrowded and disorganized. Voters complained of hours-long waits, long lines, not enough seats, and system crashes — similar to the issues encountered in 2016, when the major parties in Utah held a caucus presidential election. The voter turn out was also lower in 2016 compared to previous years, as the Deseret News reported.

During that primary, Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich lost the caucus to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who claimed the entirety of the delegates. But Trump ultimately became the GOP nominee, and won Utah with 45% of the vote, while Hillary Clinton got 27% and third-party candidate Evan McMullin got 21%.

This year, the Republican Party faced criticism for its decision to hold a caucus, leaving no room for vote-by-mail or early voting. Voters with young children, work commitments or health problems expressed their frustrations to Utah GOP Chair Rob Axson for the decision to ditch the primary.

In an appearance on KSL-TV, Axson spoke at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights, saying he appreciated voters’ patience, and still thought it was a good idea to hold a caucus.

At a caucus in Provo, voters received handouts, obtained by the Deseret News, explaining the reason behind the decision to caucus and why the “caucus election system matters.”

A precinct chair in Provo told attendees the party is trying “a new system,” which “has a lot of bugs in it,” adding, “Just everything kind of was difficult. So, we appreciate your patience.”

Those unable to attend a caucus meeting had the option of filling out a printed absentee paper ballot, and submitting it by sending it with a household member or a neighbor, or delivering it to their precinct chair ahead of time.

Donald Trump talks to Utahns before caucus

Prior to the voting beginning in Utah, Trump called in on the Utah’s “Rod Arquette Show,” saying the U.S. is “in the midst of one of the most dangerous times in the history.”

He categorized President Joe Biden as “incompetent,” before launching into his agenda, should he be reelected.

“We have to close up the border. We have to drill, baby, drill,” he said in conversation with former Utah state House Speaker Greg Hughes, adding “fixing the economy” and brining down inflation to his list.

“The stock market is the only thing that seems to be working,” Trump added. “And a lot of people say it’s working because my poll numbers are good. ... So, we’re going to make this country really hot, we’re going to make it rock ‘n’ roll, and we’re going to make America great again.”

While in office, Trump downsized federal land attached to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, the two southeastern Utah monuments, and handed over the nearly 2 million acres of land back to the state. But Biden subsequently reversed this move.

On the radio show, Trump said late Sen. Orrin Hatch and other Utahns were in favor of freeing up the federal lands.

“I was hearing from so many people that... what we did was so incredible,” he said. “Then they come in and closed it up for no reason.” But he promised to remove protections from these lands again, and “quickly.”

Contributing: Samuel Benson