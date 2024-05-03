Work on busy Brighton roadway starts Monday

If your daily travels involve driving on South Winton Road, expect to be slowed somewhat starting Monday, May 6.

That’s when the Monroe County Department of Transportation gets underway with a maintenance project that will require alternate lane closures on the busy stretch between Westfall and Brighton-Henrietta Townline roads.

The work — to repair and clean portions of the storm sewer system and curbing, reconstruct sidewalk ramps and mill and repave the road — is expected to continue through mid-July.

As part of the project, the diverging diamond section of South Winton will be closed completely from Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2, between French Road and Cambridge Place, as will the on- and off-ramps between South Winton and I-590 in both directions.

Detours will be posted on I-590 and South Winton, and electronic message boards will be in place one week prior to that portion of the work starting.

This will be the first time the diverging diamond portion of South Winton has been rehabilitated since 2012, when it opened.

The criss-crossing intersection, New York state's first, was pioneered in France and makes it easier for vehicles to flow onto expressway ramps, previously a big choke point.

