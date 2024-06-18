Buster Murdaugh files massive defamation lawsuit

The son of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is filing a massive defamation lawsuit, according to reports from WCIV.

Buster Murdaugh said he is seeking damages because several defendants have accused him of killing a man in a hit-and-run accident.

Several media companies, including Blackfin, Warner Bros., Discovery, and Netflix, have been listed as defendants, according to WCIV.

Buster claims several documentaries and stories published attempted to link him to the incident that occurred in 2015.

He said he was falsely accused.

