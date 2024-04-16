Busted pipe damages portions of South Plains Food Bank, here's how to help

A busted water pipe over the weekend at the South Plains Food Bank has caused the organization to call on the public for financial and volunteer help, according to a news release from SPFB.

Karley Davenport, communications coordinator for SPFB, said the busted pipe mainly impacted the cooler and freezer space, which was housing fresh produce, cheese, ready-to-eat meals for the community, and water bottles for volunteers.

"Many of our production rooms have been impacted so our volunteer program has been significantly impacted," Davenport said. "Once everything is fully restored, we will have an increased need for volunteer support."

To volunteer or donate, visit www.spfb.org for more information.

In addition to going to the food bank's website, SPFB announced on Tuesday that from April 1-29 individuals can go to Walmart or Sam's Club to help donate.

As part of the 11th annual "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign, SPFB is one of the food banks across America that receives donations from Walmart and Sam's Club to help battle food insecurity in West Texas.

Individuals can participate in stores and online by:

By donating at check-out in stores or clubs or round up at Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

By purchasing participating products in-store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com. For every purchase of a participating product, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America partner food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

By donating at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Busted pipe at South Plains Food Bank damage food, how to help