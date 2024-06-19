Bust of cockfighting ring leads to arrest, discovery of dozens of hurt or dead roosters

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 hangup call on April 27 ended up busting a cockfight and filing more than 100 animal cruelty and baiting and fighting charges after finding dozens of wounded and dead roosters.

Heinrich Karlos Gonzalez Muller, 53, was arrested June 16 on a warrant at his home in the 38000 block of Ilex Trail in Eustis. He is being held on $305,000 bail because there are so many charges.

Deputies responding to the initial investigation said their appearance sparked a panic among 30 to 50 men who ran to their vehicles. Some quickly began loading up their vehicles with caged roosters and drove away “recklessly,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

The outnumbered deputies were able to collect the names of some of the men, then went to the back of the property where they found several abandoned vehicles, chickens, a live goat and a shooting range. They also found a pole barn, a fighting ring with a scoreboard and other evidence.

The deputies called Animal Control to come to the property. Officers found holes filled with dead roosters and 72 items of fighting paraphernalia, including gaffs, knives, spur saws, scales and performance enhancing drugs.

They found 40 live roosters, including one outfitted with a “Mexican slasher” knife attached to mounting boots. Several were locked in a trailer without water.

One rooster was found in a hole with dead ones but was still alive. His breast was slashed open. “It seemed to have been discarded in the hole to die,” the affidavit said.

Seven roosters had to be euthanized because of their injuries.

Investigators found the one man who called 911. He said he called seeking a ride.

Two days later, detectives came back and talked to a man cleaning up the property. He was identified in a body cam video as the lookout, according to the affidavit.

He identified Muller as the property owner. Muller claimed he rented out his property for a “party,” but did not know the name of the renter.

The clean-up man said he thought the event on April 27 was a rodeo.

Muller was charged with 48 counts of animal cruelty, one count of animal fighting and baiting, 72 counts of animal fighting and baiting, and one count of animal fighting and baiting. Some counts appear to be felonies. The State Attorney's Office will file the final charges.

The investigation is ongoing and could result in more arrests, according to the sheriff’s office.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Dozens of dead or wounded roosters found when cockfighting ring busted