BusinessWise: Proactive budget planning

Crystal Faulkner

Tom Cooney with Wealth Dimensions

I am a business owner, and my team wants to begin budget planning for next year. Do you have any recommendations for where we should minimize costs this year and in 2025?

Beginning budget planning early in the year can prove to be a very smart decision, since those who wait until the fourth quarter are often rushed, making decisions they have not fully thought through. While there are many rewards and benefits of owning a business, it is important to manage the bottom line by reducing and maintaining overhead costs. As business and financial advisors, we work with leadership teams to identify their challenges and remove roadblocks to grow their business. Below are a few ideas we often give to our clients who have the same goals.

Consider payroll. The most significant expenditure for many privately held businesses is personnel cost. As your business grows, it is critical to hire and develop a strong team. Many businesses have a close-knit environment where long-term employees can feel like family. Unfortunately, this emotional involvement can make it difficult for business owners to right size the organization or make staffing changes. However, unproductive employees create additional work for efficient, productive ones. Negative attitudes and low productivity can bring down morale. You must use your payroll dollars wisely. Reward team members who are productive, provide results and work as team players.

If you have unproductive employees, you must correct the situation. Communication is key. Conduct performance reviews, and clearly identify your expectations so that the employees can modify their behavior to meet your business objectives. Keep them accountable and use their time efficiently so they provide an effective return on investment for you and your business.

Run the numbers. Regularly monitor the financial health of your business. Collaborate with a financial expert who can assist you in analyzing data to ensure you’re covering all your bases. Financial experts are generally able to identify additional money saving opportunities and at the same time help you develop strategies to maximize efficiency and profitability. Understanding and utilizing your financial statements as a tool to manage your business is vital.

Reduce your tax bill. Taxes are another major expenditure for most business owners. Consider engaging a financial expert who can help you create strategies to ensure you are taking advantage of every tax break to which you are entitled. There are legislative changes to our tax system every year. You should keep a close eye on future tax changes because it is important to act when tax legislation is implemented. If you have not consulted a tax professional recently it may be well worth your time now.

Engage experts. Financial experts aren’t the only ones that can improve your bottom line. You may want to consider outsourcing some functions so that you can put more of your energy into running your company. If you spend hours each week trouble shooting computer issues, you are likely under-utilizing your strengths. Hiring an IT expert or service can not only save you time and energy, but it can also help ensure that your computer systems are secure and backed up in the event of a disaster or breach.

Consider your hiring options. If you are finding yourself short-handed, but aren’t yet ready to add full-time employees, consider using independent contractors, temporary employees or interns. These options will allow you to determine the responsibilities and skill sets necessary for potential full-time positions and/or consider job share and flexible schedule alternatives.

Buying or leasing? Many businesses owners spend too much capital on equipment, facilities and other items because they do not fully analyze their options for buying vs. leasing. The decision to rent or purchase depends on the type of item, the financing terms and your capital structure. You should prepare financial analyses to determine what is in your company’s best long-term interest and how your decisions impact your overall goals.

Taking proactive steps to reduce or maintain your expenses can have a positive impact on your bottom line. Spending time now analyzing your options is a smart idea, and one we encourage for all our clients.

Crystal Faulkner is a CPA and Certified Professional EOS implementer working with leadership teams to increase the value of their organizations. Tom Cooney is a CPA and a Senior Financial Advisor with Wealth Dimensions, an investment advisory firm. Tom can be reached at 513 554-6000. For additional information, call 513-768-6798 or visit online at mcmcpa.com. You can listen to Tom and Crystal daily on WMKV and WLHS on “BusinessWise,” a morning and afternoon radio show that profiles highly successful people, companies, organizations and issues throughout our region.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: BusinessWise: Proactive budget planning