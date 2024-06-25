BusinessWise: Corporate volunteerism

Crystal Faulkner

Tom Cooney with Wealth Dimensions

My employees have shared feedback that they would like to get more involved in volunteering and charitable efforts. How do I begin incorporating volunteerism into my organization?

We applaud you for engaging in a feedback process with your employees and taking action to build your company’s culture. Corporate volunteerism is a component of corporate social responsibility in which companies encourage their employees to serve their community, whether they use their professional expertise or just offer a helping hand.

This practice is popular not only among America’s largest companies, but also among small businesses. Employees want more from their employers. They want to be part of teams that “give back” and have a purpose greater than simply “making money.”

Corporate volunteerism connects your business and employees to the community.

Not only does serving your community help those who need it most, but it boosts employee morale, creates a closer community, and encourages quality effort from employees. While the time spent volunteering will not necessarily result in a tax deduction, the non-monetary benefits that corporate volunteering will bring to your business and working environment are priceless. Employers who support volunteerism in the workplace will be perceived positively by their employees, since volunteering fosters fulfillment, independence, and self-development.

As younger generations continually enter the workforce, social responsibility is becoming an even higher priority for workers. Many businesses organize group volunteering efforts with not-for-profit organizations in their communities, allowing their employees to build personal and professional skill sets including increased leadership and networking, and strengthened colleague relationships.

Here’s how you can get started.

Some great ways to encourage your employees to serve their community is to provide paid time off for volunteer events, organize volunteer services, and matching contributions to employee donations. It is also wise to provide a variety of services that employees can engage in based on their interests and expertise. Offering skills-based volunteer opportunities is one of the most effective ways to utilize your professionals’ experience to give top quality assistance to those who need it.

To ensure the best results for both your business and community, you should thoughtfully plan how your firm will engage in social responsibility and designate a team member or department to spearhead your corporate volunteerism planning efforts. Consider engaging your Human Resources team to create a volunteer program that will be attractive to your employees and clearly communicated.

Because the benefits of corporate volunteering largely stem from the increased meaning and purpose of helping others, organizing volunteer efforts should reflect the needs of your community and the interests of your employees. It may be easy to make monetary donations to charities or offer an array of volunteer opportunities for various organizations which may help the community. However, if you want to engage your employees and provide community service, we encourage you support the organizations and volunteer activities that are meaningful and reflect the passions of your team.

Corporate volunteerism programs have a positive impact on employee engagement, job satisfaction and retention. Not only do these programs increase loyalty among employees, but they also help to achieve business objectives while positively impacting brand perception and helping others in need.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: BusinessWise: Corporate volunteerism