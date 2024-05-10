Businessman arrested on child porn charges makes first court appearance, has bond set

The Eaton businessman who was arrested and charged this week in connection to a nearly two-year-long child pornography investigation made his first court appearance on Friday.

News Center 7 was inside the courtroom at Preble County Common Pleas Court when Ernest Hatmaker, 53, appeared before a judge via video from the Preble County Jail. There, his attorney entered a not guilty plea for all the charges he’s facing.

While in court, the judge set Hatmaker’s bond at $10,000 and ordered him to surrender his passport.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Hatmaker was formally charged this week with several child pornography charges. He was arrested and booked in jail on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an investigation that started in February 2022, when the Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC, Task Force contacted detectives with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office regarding “the sharing of potential child pornography via the Kik app,” and forwarded deputies “a total of six videos.”

Hatmaker’s home was raided by investigators from the FBI and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in June 2022.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson told News Center 7′s I-Team on Thursday that the FBI is no longer involved in the case.

“They did not feel that it met the threshold for federal charges, so it was turned back over to our investigators,” Simpson said.



