Businesses won't be able to grow, process or sell marijuana in Granville. Here's why

While Ohio voters legalized recreational marijuana last year, businesses will not be permitted to grow, process or sell cannabis in Granville.

Granville Village Council on Wednesday unanimously passed a moratorium on issuing and processing permits related to the cultivation, processing and dispensing of recreational marijuana throughout the entire village. Council members previously directed village staff to craft legislation prohibiting recreational marijuana businesses.

The moratorium, which does not apply to home growing and personal use, doesn't list an end date but can be modified in the future as council sees fit, Village Manager Herb Koehler said.

Council members also previously directed village staff to draft legislation that would outline where, if it all, adult-use marijuana can be smoked or consumed in public places within the village. Law Director Bill Mattes said the village is waiting on more guidance from the state before it moves forward with that legislation.

Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio in 2016, and Ohio voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana for those 21 and older 57-43% in the Nov. 7 general election. Since then, communities throughout Ohio have taken steps to limit recreational businesses.

Koehler said Granville moratorium is similar to what other communities have passed while they wait for the state finalizes its plans.

In December, the city of Newark passed a six-month moratorium on new locations dispensing recreational marijuana and Etna Township prohibited adult-use marijuana cultivators, processors and dispensaries from operating within the township.

mdevito@gannett.com

740-607-2175

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Granville passes moratorium on recreational marijuana businesses