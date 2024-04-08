What businesses do you want to see open in Carlsbad? Vote now in the Current-Argus poll

Carlsbad boasted the fastest growth rate of any city in New Mexico ― 15% ― in the last census.

The growing population, largely propelled by workers in several industries, bring their spouses, children and wallets to the community. Those dollars are not always spent in Carlsbad, however, as some of the most popular shopping and restaurant brands are found in Roswell, Hobbs or El Paso.

The Current-Argus gathered a list of the most asked for amenities, and is asking Carlsbadians what they would like to see prioritized for development.

Vote for the businesses you'd most like to see come into Carlsbad

The Carlsbad Current-Argus is looking for which businesses people most want to see added to the city's offerings.

The poll closes at noon on Friday, April 12. Voters can selected up to two options.

Did we miss anything? Email suggestions to reporter Adrian Hedden at achedden@currentargus.com.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on the social media platform X.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Poll: Vote for the businesses you'd most like to see open in Carlsbad