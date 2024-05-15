Businesses present generous donations to Operation Honor Guard

Update at 9:30 a.m.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Jim Hampton with Tatman’s Towing — a longtime sponsor for Operation Honor Guard — presents a $5,000 check to Rich Darby and the Operation Honor Guard.

“We look forward to this every year,” Hampton said. “This is a great opportunity to be able to help our veterans and those who are there for the ones who have fallen. To make them look good and to honor our veterans, another way for us to respect them.”

Hampton added that since he has never served in the military, this is just another way that he can thank those who have served.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Alex Huber with the Richard Group LLC presented a $5,000 check donation to Rich Darby and the Operation Honor Guard.

Richard Group LLC is a veteran-owned small business, predominantly providing many upgrades to veteran affairs hospitals, as well as doing work at the National Cemetery.

The business is based out of Chicago and made the trip down to Central Illinois for the donation.

“We just outfitted four more honor guard members right here…” Darby said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

