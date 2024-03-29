Businesses preparing for busy weekend as fresh snow falls in the Sierra
Dozens are still lacing up and shredding down the mountain at China Peak.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
The 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid starts at $192,995, the new sedan more powerful and less expensive than the 2023 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
Richard Jefferson once called the coaching search that led to Lloyd's hire "a debacle." Gilbert Arenas once said Lloyd didn't have the credentials to coach Arizona. Now Lloyd has the approval of the best-known former Wildcats.
The NFL made a number of moves that will impact everything from how the game is played on the field. Are they good or bad? Let's take a look.
With nearly two dozen Indian unicorn startups, including several category leaders, Accel's track record speaks for itself. All VC firms have also grown increasingly focused on making early-stage investments in India in recent years and finding the next Flipkart at the seed stage. The shift is primarily driven by the realization that India is not producing many billion-dollar exits, making it imperative to the VC funds to get in earlier to dramatically improve their returns.
Marvel Rivals is a new Overwatch-like team shooter from Marvel Games and NetEase. The multiplayer title will let people play as characters like Black Panther and Spider-Man.
Disney is retreating from India. Here's why it's happening now.
The U.K. government has blamed China for a 2021 cyberattack that compromised the personal information of millions of U.K. voters. In a statement to lawmakers in Parliament on Monday, U.K. deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden attributed the 2021 data breach at the Electoral Commission to hackers working for the Chinese government. Dowden told lawmakers that the U.K. government "will not hesitate to take swift and robust actions wherever the Chinese government threatens the United Kingdom's interests."
Global Screening Services (GSS), a London-based regulatory compliance platform that helps financial institutions meet their global sanctions obligations, has raised $47 million in a round of funding. The raise comes amid a spike in economic sanctions, with the U.S. issuing trade restrictions and asset blocking against states including Russia, China, Iran and more. GSS co-founder and CEO Tom Scampion was previously head of financial crime for Deloitte's EMEA arm, leaving in 2020 to become general partner at consulting firm AlixPartner -- where GSS was initially incubated before being spun out as a standalone entity in 2021.
China has introduced guidelines that bar the the use of US processors from AMD and Intel in government computers and servers.
China risks alienating much-needed foreign investment should it hit back against the US over a potential ban on TikTok, its social media success story.
Central bank officials predict changes to come with interest rates expected to tick down to 4.6% this year.
Looking to add to your tool collection this spring? You can save a bundle with these Amazon Big Spring Sale tool deals!
The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Apple in federal court, accusing it of violating antitrust laws by making its hardware and software products largely inaccessible to competitors.
The renewed support for banning or forcing a sale of TikTok doesn’t seem to be tied to any newly uncovered information about TikTok, ByteDance or the Chinese Communist Party.
Silence wants to shake things up when it comes to climate tech investment. This new angel-style VC firm has already raised $35 million and plans to make dozens of small investments in climate startups to help them apply the tech startup playbook. The Silence team is led by Borja Moreno de los Rios, who acts as a solo general partner for Silence’s original fund.
Globally, healthcare IT systems are groaning under the weight of legacy platforms. Thankfully, there's a new wave of startups entering the arena: U.K. startup Anima is a "care enablement" platform that operates almost like a combination of Slack, Salesforce and Figma, but for healthcare clinics and hospitals. The company recently raised a $12 million Series A funding round led by Molten Ventures, with participation from existing investors Hummingbird Ventures, Amino Collective and Y Combinator, as well as new angel investors including Sidar Sahin, founder of Peak Games.
Our test of the Nokian Outpost AT snow-rated SUV tire stretched to more than two winters thanks to balmy Michigan weather. Here's our verdict.
Documentation startup Mintlify says dozens of customers had GitHub tokens exposed in a data breach at the start of the month and publicly disclosed last week. Mintlify helps developers create documentation for their software and source code by requesting access and tapping directly into the customer's GitHub source code repositories. In a blog post Monday, Mintlify blamed its March 1 incident on a vulnerability in its own systems, but said 91 of its customers had their GitHub tokens compromised as a result.
US District Judge Vince Chhabria has ruled that Apple must face a lawsuit accusing the company of negligence over the potential stalking risks created by its AirTags, Bloomberg reports. Apple has argued that it should not be held liable.