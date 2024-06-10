Businesses open, close and change location on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace

Church Street Marketplace continues to welcome new businesses and watch existing businesses go away, while one business changes location as summer gets underway in Burlington. Here are the latest comings and goings on the street:

Riko's Pizza, billed as, "A thin crust revolution born in Stamford, Ct." is moving into the basement location formerly occupied by Pascolo Ristorante, which moved to the former Sweetwaters space last year. Riko's says they're "opening soon," but doesn't specify when soon is.

Insomnia Cookies is holding a grand opening event in the space formerly occupied by The Body Shop on Saturday, June 8. It's Insomnia's first store in Vermont and their 282nd nationwide. You can get cookies until 1 a.m. on Sunday through Wednesday, and until 3 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Insomnia Cookies shop seen on June 1, 2024, on the Church Street Markplace in Burlington.

Little Istanbul has opened in the place that used to sell socks. Everything in the new store is hand-picked by owner Vural Oktay on his trips to Turkey, according to the website.

A new lease has been signed on the space formerly occupied by Slate, but the new owner isn't yet going public, according to Kara Alnasrawi, director of Church Street Marketplace. Slate says on its website it will open in a new location this fall.

Kiss the Cook, the longstanding kitchen store on Church Street, is moving from its current location to the space vacated by Expressions, just down the block. They'll have more space, according to Alnasrawi.

Raintree Fine Jewelry is closing and moving to Huntersville, North Carolina, this summer, as seen on June 5, 2024.

Raintree Fine Jewelry is headed south, leaving Church Street for Huntersville, North Carolina, this summer.

