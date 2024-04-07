How businesses and local artisans are getting involved during National Handmade Day
The two best teams in men's college basketball this season will face off for the title.
Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows. It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now.
Stephen Strasburg made eight starts after signing a $245 million contract in 2019.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
Who among us hasn't had a hole like Jordan Spieth had on the 18th of the Valero Texas Open.
Famed startup accelerator Y Combinator had its Demo Days, and the venture desk took it all in with an appropriately skeptical eye. Also this week, Microsoft and Quantinuum, a quantum computing startup, made a scientific breakthrough -- or so they claim.
A report by The New York Times claims both OpenAI and Google transcribed videos from YouTube and used these texts to train their AI models, possibly violating copyrights. OpenAI reportedly transcribed more than one million hours of YouTube videos.
The precipitous fall of Trump Media, Truth Social's parent company, following a regulatory filing illustrates a cardinal rule in markets.
Newton wasn't a heralded recruit but is now on the cusp of back-to-back titles leading the Huskies at point guard.
Judge Juan Merchan blocks an attempt by former President Donald Trump to force NBCUniversal to hand over information about the release of its recent documentary about adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Jobs report Friday finally arrives, bringing a test for stocks that have struggled in the second quarter's early going.
Here are the best deals at REI's spring outlet and clearance sale, a beacon of opportunity for anyone who finds solace amidst the rugged beauty of nature.
This flowy frock also has pockets and can be worn for a day out, to dinner and more.
After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast Friday morning, residents ran to group texts and social media to process their reactions together.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
Tucked into Rubrik's IPO filing this week — between the parts about employee count and cost statements — was a nugget that reveals how the data management company is thinking about generative AI and the risks that accompany the new tech: Rubrik has quietly set up a governance committee to oversee how artificial intelligence is implemented in its business. According to the Form S-1, the new AI governance committee includes managers from Rubrik's engineering, product, legal and information security teams. Together, the teams will evaluate the potential legal, security and business risks of using generative AI tools and ponder "steps that can be taken to mitigate any such risks," the filing reads.
One of the first things I noticed upon setting off in our long-term 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV is its abnormally heavy steering weight. For a Mazda, it’s simply what I’ve come to expect. How Mazda tunes its steering is different from most manufacturers these days, as it still believes in the one-size-fits-all mantra when it comes to steering effort.
March Madness continues this weekend with the men's Final Four games.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is exploring the possibility of buying Boston-based HubSpot, a CRM and marketing automation company with a market cap of over $33 billion -- a number that has been climbing on those reports. If such a deal were to happen, the cost would likely be pretty substantial, involving some significant premium over the current value. It’s worth noting that the two companies have a relationship already -- a partnership to use Google ads to drive sales in HubSpot -- which can sometimes be the start of an acquisition discussion like this.
Kentucky is getting an All-American for its first team under Brooks.