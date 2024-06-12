Businesses on east side of Square are open

Jun. 12—GREENSBURG — With the warm summer months approaching, you might be interested in exploring and shopping in downtown Greensburg. You will notice that Franklin Street is closed to traffic due to the Streetscape Improvement Project. However, the businesses located on the east side of the downtown Square are open and accessible by sidewalk.

Here are three ways you can access these businesses:

1. The alleyway between Skeleton Crew and Greensburg Printing

2. The north end of the block by Magnolia Mercantile

3. The south end of the block by Links

Construction is scheduled from May 13 to August 13, though dates are subject to change.

Street parking is still available on Main Street, E. Washington Street, and N. Broadway Street, as well as the public parking lots surrounding the Square.

Your continued support of local businesses during this time is greatly appreciated!