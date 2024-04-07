Businesses in Boulder impacted by Xcel Energy outages

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Tens of thousands of people are being impacted by rolling outages across the Front Range.

Xcel Energy said crews are de-energizing lines as a precaution with possibly damaging high winds. Outages could last until noon on Sunday impacting businesses in the heart of Boulder.

Where power outages are affecting thousands of Coloradans Saturday

There weren’t many customers along Pearl Street in Boulder on Saturday.

Some found their way into a coffee shop, most found signs that stores or restaurants were closed.

“We were having a really busy day and then the power shut off,” Eben Forrest said.

Forrest owns Terracotta where they had to shut down business for the day and maybe longer.

“Losing money from customers not coming in,” Forrest said. “Possibly the rest of the day and all of tomorrow.”

Forrest’s concern is losing inventory if he and his staff can’t tend to plants.

“We’re not going to be able to water all the plants that we can’t see,” Forrest said. “I’m concerned about possibly losing some plants.”

Niki, at Twig Hair Salon, took advantage of daylight to get some cuts done.

Matthew Jansen at Mateo Restaurant Provencal said his and other businesses in downtown Boulder are typically busy on weekend nights.

“Saturday is a really packed evening for downtown and so I imagine it’s going to have a great effect on retail,” Jansen said.

Their inventory could also be affected by power outages.

“A lot of perishable items are, unfortunately, going to get lost if this goes on too long,” Jansen said.

Data: Fastest wind gusts reported across Colorado this weekend

Xcel Energy said rolling outages could happen into midday Sunday, they have already impacted tens of thousands of customers.

Even street lights were out in parts of Boulder.

“I think it’s a real unfortunate situation for a lot of people and hopefully everyone stays safe and sound and we can go back to work as soon as possible,” Jansen said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.