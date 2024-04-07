Business as usual? Area employers prepare for solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse typically occurs in the same place about once every 400 years and has been billed as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But for some workers in the Akron-Canton region, Monday will be just another workday.

The path of totality will include all of Summit County and the northwestern portion of Stark County, where the southern limit of the total eclipse is expected to pass through Massillon and just north of Canton. The Ohio Emergency Management Agency expects 150,000 to 575,000 people to visit the state, causing large crowds and traffic delays.

According to a poll of Northeast Ohio companies, 24% will conduct "business as usual." Another 37% will continue as normal but allow some or all employees to take a break in the afternoon, according to the poll by ERC, a Highland Heights-based human resources and workplace consulting organization.

Overall, 84% of the 180 companies polled in early March ― 10% of which were located in Summit or Stark counties ― reported that they would do "something differently" for the eclipse. That ranged from permitting breaks and remote work to closing early (14%) or closing for the entire day (12%).

The Akron Beacon Journal and Canton Repository inquired about eclipse plans at more than a dozen regional companies and organizations. Employers ― most of which will leave eclipse-viewing options to individuals ― provided a range of responses by email and phone.

Patient care a priority at hospitals

All Cleveland Clinic operations, including at Akron General and Mercy Hospital locations, will proceed as normal on eclipse day, said spokesman Joe Milicia. There will be no flexible scheduling for Cleveland Clinic employees.

"Caregivers who are working April 8 will be focused on caring for patients in our hospitals and outpatient facilities," Milicia said.

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and other Cleveland Clinic locations are operating business as usual on eclipse day April 8.

Aultman Hospital in Canton, which has more than 7,000 employees across its hospital system, also does not have special plans for the solar eclipse.

"For employees who are able to take some time to observe the solar eclipse, we encourage them to do so safely in pedestrian areas and walkways around our campuses," spokesman Jason Clevenger said. "However, since some employees will be engaged in patient care and other essential functions during this time, we do not have any organized events planned during the eclipse."

The Akron Children’s Hospital system employs about 7,000 workers at multiple locations and is primarily in the eclipse’s path of totality. Chief Operating Officer Lisa Aurilio said roughly two-thirds of Akron Children’s employees are involved in patient care, which is the hospital system’s No. 1 priority and will not be overshadowed by the eclipse.

“I’m assuming if you’re working in a patient room and the windows are open, it’ll get dark,” she said. “But to be able to actually leave and go outside — our staff probably is not going to be able to do that because they're taking care of patients."

The hospital system allows flexible scheduling, but health care employees "understand that sometimes you miss moments," Aurilio said. Akron Children’s employees who work from home may take breaks during the eclipse.

Summa Health plans to livestream the eclipse for employees who can't step away from patient care to view the event.

The full, 8,500-person staff of Summa Health also will perform their usual duties, President and CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny said. Employees will work remotely, if possible, and onsite workers can view the eclipse if their schedule permits.

“We have plans to distribute protective glasses to employees working onsite during the time of the solar eclipse,” Deveny said. “We also have designated eclipse viewing areas to ensure those employees who are able to step away and view the eclipse outdoors can do so safely.”

Because not all Summa employees will be able to leave their work areas, the hospital system also is providing employees with an eclipse livestream, he said.

Industry, retail workers given midday break

The Timken Co. in Jackson Township, Diebold Nixdorf in North Canton, Stark Industrial in Green, and the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market will allow employees to watch the eclipse with remote work or midday breaks.

"At The Timken Company World Headquarters we have a hybrid work policy, so most employees can choose to work remote to watch the solar eclipse if they so desire," spokesman Scott Schroeder said.

The Timken Company in Jackson Township is allowing most employees to work work to watch the eclipse if they want.

Diebold Nixdorf manufacturing employees will have time to leave the building and view the eclipse between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Monday, spokesman Mike Jacobsen said.

"Our other department groups will be handling it situationally based on individual work needs and required scheduling during the day," he said. "In addition, a few weeks ago we distributed about 500 ISO-certified eclipse glasses that we received from Prevent Blindness Ohio at both our North Canton factory and the office."

The glasses were a gift from Prevent Blindness Ohio in exchange for a donation from the Diebold Nixdorf Employee Charitable Fund, Jacobsen said.

Diebold Nixdorf manufacturing employees will have time to leave the building and view the eclipse between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Stark Industrial and the Hartville MarketPlace also reported that workers and shop owners will have the option to step outside during the eclipse. The Hartville Kitchen will pause operations between 3:10 p.m. and 3:25 p.m., and Hartville Hardware will not conduct deliveries or repairs after 1 p.m. Monday.

Public services to remain on schedule

Stark Area Regional Transit Authority buses "will run as scheduled" on Monday, said Kirt Conrad, SARTA's executive director and CEO.

"We are not planning anything special," he said.

With Northeast Ohio expecting large numbers of visitors on eclipse day, FirstEnergy plans to respond quickly to any possible outages, said Lauren Siburkis, FirstEnergy supervisor of state and regulatory communications.

As for watching the eclipse unfold, many of the company's “non-field” employees have worked remotely since the pandemic.

“As a result, many of our employees are not required to be in the office regularly and have more flexible work arrangements during occasions, such as the upcoming eclipse,” she said.

Several cities are hosting eclipse celebrations and, as a result, will have employees working to assist with the events.

The city of Green's 150 employees can take paid time off. Communications Manager Valerie Wolford said city office workers also can choose to assist with the Green Goes Dark event at Central Park.

Green Local Schools canceled classes for the day, so the five school resource officers who usually work at the schools will be added to the roster of Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies controlling traffic and crowds and performing other duties at the event, Wolford said.

About 100 Cuyahoga Falls employees out of the city’s more than 350-person staff will be helping with the EclipseFest 2024 event, said Carrie Snyder, director of the city’s Department of Neighborhood Excellence, Communications and Community Outreach.

Departments such as police, fire, street and water will be performing their regular duties throughout the city, Snyder said. Because many area schools have closed, some Cuyahoga Falls employees also have scheduled paid time off on April 8 to spend time with their school-aged children.

A pedestrian passes a sign advertising the upcoming EclipseFest in Cuyahoga Falls.

Kent has an entire weekend of festivities planned for Kent Total Eclipse 2024. That means “all hands on deck” for the police department, Lt. Michael Lewis said.

Duties over the weekend will include ensuring children have their parents’ contact information in case of separation or cell service interruptions, directing foot and vehicle traffic, and patrolling the rest of the city. Lewis said a couple dozen officers will be working Monday.

“We’re going to be bringing our afternoon shift early, our day shift is going to be working over and we might have to utilize some of the other officers to come in that day,” he said.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.comOn X: @kbyerREP

Akron Beacon Journal reporter Patrick Williams contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Business as usual? Area employers prepare for solar eclipse