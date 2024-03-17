It's Your Business I Test run promising for Mahomet's DQ

Mar. 17—Email business news to Jana Wiersema at jwiersema@news-gazette.com.

Lodgic Coworking, located at 1807 S. Neil St. in Champaign, is seeking a tenant for a "move-in ready daycare/school space."

"Located along the South Neil corridor, this 4,115 square foot space includes three classrooms (with required bathrooms), outdoor play area, staff breakroom, and much more," Guth & Associates wrote in an online listing on Crexi. "The lease includes all furnishings, equipment, learning activities, and toys. Secured space includes electronic key entry system and closed-circuit camera system."

The tenant would also have access to a kitchen space to provide meals to its customers.

The listing adds that the space could be utilized as a daycare, school or "other uses that benefit from the layout of the space."

For information, contact Guth & Associates at 217-778-8305.

Atkins Golf Club has announced that its restaurant space will be reopening as Oskee's Sports Pub.

Atkins general manager Jim Buyze was unable to estimate when the pub might open.

"There's a little bit of a face lift going on as far as the look, changing from a farm-to-table restaurant into a ... Illini-themed sports bar," he said.

The pub is working on bringing in decor from some of the same vendors who have worked on suites at the State Farm Center, Memorial Stadium and other university athletic facilities in order to create a "U of I athletic facility feel", Buyze said.

Additionally, Oskee's is in the process of applying for its liquor license and food establishment permit.

"We do plan on having some food and beverage service, although the bar and restaurant may not be fully open when we reopen the golf course," Buyze said.

Troon Golf, which has managed golf operations and agronomy at Atkins since the course was donated to the university, is now taking over the food and beverage component as well.

Atkins has worked with university officials and RealFood Hospitality, Strategy & Design, a division of Troon, to create the proper U of I atmosphere, theme and logo for the pub, Buyze added.

According to Troon, RealFood developed Oskee's concept, menu and food and beverage programming.

"We just want to be a great place for people to come to a game-day weekend for football in the fall and just a great place to meet with friends and enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy some great food, a couple drinks and just kind of celebrate whatever your relationship is with the university or Central Illinois," Buyze said.

Mahomet DQ on the mend

Renovations to the Dairy Queen at 601 E. Oak St. are almost complete, according a Facebook post from the Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce.

"Optimistically the location could reopen by the end of the month, but it may not happen until the first half of April," said village administrator Patrick Brown. "Both the contractor and the owner are working very hard to complete the necessary work."

The Mahomet DQ has been closed since a fire in March of 2022 and is reopening under new owner Yogi Patel.

The location temporarily opened its drive-thru for a Dilly Bar giveaway on March 7. Brown said Patel reported that over 1,500 desserts were given away.

"If the success and popularity of the free Dilly Bar giveaway on Thursday was any indication, residents are very excited to see DQ return to Mahomet," Brown said.

QuikTrip up and running

Champaign's new QuikTrip gas station at 1505 N. Neil St. is now open. According to QT, this is the chain's 12th location in Illinois.

"We are excited to continue expanding our presence in Illinois by bringing QuikTrip's signature brand of quality and efficient service to Champaign," said corporate communications manager Aisha Jefferson. "Our travel center model will offer a safe, clean and friendly stop for the many travelers driving along I-74 as well as local residents in the area."

The Champaign location features space to service 16 cars for gas and five diesel bays for trucks, as well as a "more spacious" store design than a traditional QT, brand officials said.

The gas station is expected to create approximately two dozen new jobs, and interested individuals can apply at quiktrip.com/store-jobs/.

Construction began on the new QT in February 2023. The land had previously been vacant since the former Gateway Studios was torn down in 2013. The apartment complex, which was previously a Holiday Inn, was evacuated in 2009 due to hundreds of code violations.