Business owners, residents begin going through rubble after tornadoes leave major damage

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) — Residents in Sulphur are searching for peace after a life-changing event on Saturday Night.

The city was hit hard by tornadoes that wrecked homes, trees and businesses.

“It’s just kind of surreal,” said Gary Mensch, who’s business was destroyed.

Mensch and his family have owned JJ’s Furniture for decades and the tornadoes ripping through his city destroyed the business they have always known.

“25 years of hard work is being destroyed and there’s nothing I can do about it,” he said.

The tornado did not hit Mensch’s home, but the roof to his furniture store was completely torn off. Debris and bricks are now scattered across the ground barely leaving anything to salvage.

“The water in there is three inches deep and all of this is wood furniture. So once it gets on there, it’s done,” said Mensch.

The tornado injured at least 30 people in Sulphur alone. Officials said one woman was killed and had to be pulled from the debris of a bar downtown.

Mensch said he has never seen anything like this, but knows his community is strong and they are now focused on rebuilding and moving forward.

“No matter how many things you have going, no matter how successful you are, it can end just like that,” said Mensch. “In every situation there’s positivity.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.