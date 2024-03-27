New business opens in Mall of Abilene

A new business opened Monday in the Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, on 325 Day.

Tumblers On the Go offers specialty printed products like tumblers, tote bags, stickers, digital transfer art, custom jewelry and gifts and apparel for men, women and children.

Customers can buy premade cups and items or create custom designs with same-day pickup options.

"Starting this new adventure has been a dream come true! From the moment I started getting my business plan together until now, I have been blessed with support," Tumblers On The Go owner Erica Coffman said.

"I have always loved what I do, and when I heard there was an opportunity for me to open in the mall, it was a no brainer! I have done a few pop-ups at the mall so I knew there was a need for what I made and did," Coffman said. "I just love seeing the smiles on peoples' faces when they see their ideas made into a tumbler or walk in and see something that is their favorite."

Customers can view Tumblers On the Go Facebook page to see a number of graphic tumblers for purchase, including iconic horror movie characters, soda company logos, hummingbirds and the Texas flag.

Some tumblers are even designed to look like spray cans.

Tumblers On the Go is near the food court and Coastal Cookies. Sales associate positions are available for hire.

Store hours are 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

