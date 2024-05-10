A new business opens to care for the Triangle’s dogs, cats and even goats. Details here

A new business offering pet care services is opening this weekend in the Triangle — and it’s not just for cats and dogs.

Pet sitting, dog walking and a mobile pet spa are among the offerings of Woofie’s of Northwest Raleigh, which has a coverage area of Raleigh, Durham, Morrisville and the general Research Triangle Park area.

Owned by Durham resident William Lee Graddy, the local franchise will take care of the usual pet suspects. And it won’t turn away goats, snakes or bearded dragons, either.

“Give me a bird. I’d love it,” Graddy said.

This is good news for Triangle residents. A CoworkingCafe report released last year ranked Raleigh No. 9 on a list of the best cities in the country to have pets, The News & Observer previously reported.

Graddy hasn’t been in the pet care industry for long; he sold his Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchise just a couple of years ago. But the new Woofie’s franchise owner has been around animals his whole life. He grew up on a farm in Kentucky, surrounded by cows and horses, and he and his family love animals. They have two dogs, a Rhodesian Ridgeback named Dixie and a black lab named Gir, and they’re raising chickens. They’re considering getting some goats, too.

Woofie’s, which has nearly 40 locations across 15 states, stood out to Graddy because of its emphasis on treating pets humanely. The company employs Fear Free Certified professionals who are trained to reduce fear, anxiety and stress in animals.

The pet care business also prioritizes community engagement and encourages franchises to support animal rescues, donate to local organizations and participate in events.

What services does Woofie’s offer?

Pet sitting : Sitters will go to customers’ homes, either during the day or overnight, to take care of pets. They’ll take animals for walks and play with them, brush their coats, keep them fed and hydrated, administer medication, clean the litter box and remove any waste.

Mobile grooming: Professional groomers meet customers where they are to give dogs haircuts, nail trims and baths.

In case pet owners are away from home for a while, Woofie’s sitters will also do house-sitting tasks, like bringing in the mail and watering plants.

Woofie’s of Northwest Raleigh, a new franchise owned by a Durham resident, offers mobile pet grooming and pet sitting. Anna Walser/Woofie's of Northwest Raleigh

Which animals does Woofie’s care for?

Dogs, cats, bearded dragons, horses, snakes, lizards, gerbils, hamsters, fish, birds and goats are all covered.

“We’re open to everything,” Graddy said. And if taking care of a certain animal is expected to be a “unique experience,” Graddy said he’s happy to handle the assignment himself.

Woofie’s sitters are vetted before they’re hired. They can also decide which animals they’re comfortable caring for, and which ones they’re not.

We should note, though, that not all animals are allowed as pets in Wake County. Monkeys and other non-human primates were outlawed in Raleigh city limits in 2022 when the Raleigh City Council passed an ordinance banning “inherently dangerous” animals that don’t usually live with people, The News & Observer previously reported.

But anyone who had one of those “dangerous wild animals” when the rule went into effect was allowed to keep the animal, so long as they complied with regulations, such as registration.

Meet the Woofie’s team this weekend

To mark its grand opening, Woofie’s is participating in the National Dog Mom Day Festival at Boxyard RTP at the Research Triangle Park on Saturday, May 11. The event, scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m., will include a pop-up market with local vendors and a “Doggie & Me” floral photo booth. Visitors can also enter raffles for gift certificates from local merchants, including Woofie’s.

Woofie’s is also running a special at the festival. Durham Dog Moms who book an appointment for any service during May will get a 10% discount. Plus, 5% of proceeds will be donated to Second Chance Pet Adoptions, a no-kill rescue based in Wake County.

On June 1, the Animal Protection Society of Durham will hold its annual Walk for the Animals, and the Woofie’s of Northwest Raleigh team will be there.

For more information on Woofies visit woofies.com/northwest-raleigh or call 984-377-5080.

News & Observer reporter Anna Johnson contributed to this story.

