It's Your Business I Oakwood cafe to open doors soon

Mar. 9—A new Oakwood restaurant plans to provide a fun throwback for customers.

Tulie's Cafe, located at 500 N. Oakwood Road, hopes to open its doors this month, general manager Jim Sisco said.

He described the establishment as a "50s-style diner" and said they plan to serve burgers, hot dogs, daily homemade specials and ice cream.

"We're anxious to get our doors open and be part of the village," he said. "...There's great people in this area."

The building was formerly home to the Pitstop Bar and Grill.

According to county records, the property was purchased by Ezequiel Fuentes in spring of 2022. The Pitstop shared in an April 2022 social media post that it was closing due to the sale.

Sicso said that he and Fuentes, who is one of the owners of El Toro as well as Tulie's, were approached by the village about opening the establishment and have received tax increment funding for the endeavor.

He added that they've been working to bring the property up to code and convert it into a different type of dining establishment.

"It was a bar before, and we have pretty much gutted the inside of it and brightened it up," he said.

JumpOff! hopes to make the leap to a new location

The JumpOff!, located at the Village Mall in Danville, will hold its "Village Mall Finale and Crowdfund Launch" event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10 for kids and free for adults. Owner Alvarez Dixon said in a previous interview that the event will include free food.

The JumpOff! was notified on Feb. 13 that its lease, which was intended to run into June, would be ended early.

Dixon told The News-Gazette that the upcoming finale event will mark the official kick-off to a GoFundMe campaign intended to raise funds to help the business relocate to a new space.

"We've got a few leads," he said. "We've got one in particular that we're excited about and hopeful about."

He added that the potential new location is larger than their current space and is also located in Danville.

More information about the crowdfunding campaign is available at gofundme.com/support-thejumpoff.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised $180 of its $123,000 goal. Dixon said he expects it to pick up after the finale event.

The JumpOff! has shared on social media that, despite the closure of the mall location, it still plans to offer bounce house rentals in the spring and summer.

The city of Danville is seeking input as it studies how to extend the Kickapoo Rail Trail from its eastern end at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds to the city of Danville.

According to the city, the existing 24.5-mile trail extends eastward from Urbana along the former CSX rail corridor to the fairgrounds.

"The original plan was to locate the extension within the CSX rail corridor," city officials said. "A short segment of the rail corridor east of the existing Kickapoo Rail Trail eastern terminus and the bridge over Interstate 74 is currently owned by IDOT and is a viable option for a portion of the trail route. However, the remainder of the rail corridor is not officially abandoned by CSX and is not available for purchase for trail use. The use of the rail corridor for the trail remains the preferred route to Danville. The purpose of this study is to find an alternative route for the trail to allow the connection to Danville to be realized."

Community members can submit feedback by participating in a 20-question survey and sharing their preferences, goals and comments on two interactive maps. Both the survey and maps can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/KRTextension and cityofdanville.org.

Anyone who prefers a paper survey or needs a computer to access the interactive maps can visit the Danville Public Library's first-floor circulation desk. Paper copies of the survey will also be available in the finance department at city hall.

The survey closes on March 31.

Aikman introduces new rewards program

Aikman Wildlife Adventure in Arcola has introduced a new membership program known as "SOAR."

"SOAR stands for 'Special Opportunities and Rewards' and that is exactly what members should expect," the center shared. "They are the first to know about upcoming events, new animals and interesting attractions."

Members with an active pass have unlimited access to the Walk-Thru and Drive-Thru throughout the year. They also receive special discounts.

The price is $40 for an individual child, $50 for an adult, $150 for a family of four and $200 for a family of five to eight. Passes are good for a year after the purchase date, and membership IDs must be presented for discounts and perks.

More information is available at aikmanwildlife.com/product/soar/.

Carle's Hoopeston location honored

Becker's Hospital Review recently listed the Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center as among the top hospitals in the U.S. when it comes to nurse communications with patients.

According to Carle, the center was one of 15 Illinois hospitals to make the list.

"We are very proud of our nurses at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center," said hospital administrator Heather Tucker. "The care and respect the nurses offer each patient is evident each day. The nursing teams have provided a commitment to a rural area that is otherwise limited to care received close to home. The nurses take pride in providing access to world-class care, listening to individual patient needs, and ensuring they have the information they need for healthcare decisions."

Nurses at the Hoopeston location are working toward a Magnet designation, which is "the highest recognition for nursing excellence in the healthcare industry," hospital officials said.