Business news

High school fire and rescue program students graduate

The MAAC Foundation recently announced the graduation of its fire and rescue program students, according to a release.

The May 29 graduation event honored the achievements of the students who have demonstrated both academic excellence and practical skills in fire safety, emergency medical response and disaster preparedness, the release said.

The Fire and Rescue High School Program provides students with a comprehensive education in firefighting and emergency response, preparing them for service in fire departments, emergency medical services and related fields. Through hands-on training, classroom instruction, and real-world experiences, students develop the skills, knowledge, and leadership qualities necessary to succeed in demanding and rewarding professions, the release said.

Veteran IUN educator promoted

Indiana University Northwest recently appointed William Allegrezza as Chancellor’s Professor, an academic title conferred on senior faculty members who “exhibit continued highly meritorious performance in teaching, research and service and demonstrate commitment to the mission, vision and values established by the IU Northwest Strategic Plan,” according to a release.

Allegrezza, professor in English and adjunct professor in Women’s and Gender Studies, will begin his appointment July 1. The honor of Chancellor’s Professor is a title that remains with recipients throughout their careers at IU Northwest, the release said.

Allegrezza was first hired at IU Northwest in 2000 as an adjunct instructor in English. In addition to his scholarly work, Allegrezza has also established himself as a leader on campus serving as an important representative of IUN faculty. He is currently the Faculty Organization President, the release said. The Chancellor’s Professor program began in 2013.

Porter Foundation announces 2024 Lilly scholarship winners

The Porter County Community Foundation (PCCF) recently announced the recipients of the 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Porter County, according to a release.

Among the recipients are: Arieanna Brown of Washington Township High School, Miles O’Shea of Valparaiso High School, and Olivia Pierce of Portage High School.

Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character and leadership, the release said. Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years, the release said. The scholarship is for full-time undergraduate students leading

to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

Bowl for the Cure raises $15K for breast cancer patients

Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Michigan City breast cancer patients will have additional support thanks to a donation from the Michigan City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association, according to a release.

The organization raised $15,474 at its February Bowl for the Cure fundraiser at City Lanes to support local breast cancer patients through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Michigan City Mammography Department/Breast Cancer Fund. City Lanes owner Jayne Johnston donated the use of the bowling alley and shoe rental for the event, the release said.

The Michigan City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association has raised more than $117,000 for Franciscan Health Michigan City since 2008, the release said.

Weems promoted to ISP lieutenant

Terrance F. Weems was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant with the Indiana State Police, according to a release.

Weems has served at the Lowell District post for 16 years and underwent a rigorous promotion process, including a comprehensive written test, oral interview and thorough assessment of his overall work performance, the release said.

A native of Gary, Weems graduated from William A. Wirt High School in 1990 and in 1999 from Indiana University Northwest. Throughout his tenure with the Indiana State Police, Weems has been assigned to several different specialty units including: Motorcycle Patrol Unit, Gaming Division, Problem-Oriented Police Unit, FBI/GRIT Task Force, Crash Reconstructionist, Field Training Officer and MCSAP Level 3 Truck Inspector. In 2022, Weems was selected to attend and graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He resides in Porter County with his wife, Crystal, the release said.

Northwest Health to Present June Healthy U Seminar

Northwest Medical Group’s Dr. Taylor Coleman will lead Northwest Health’s June Healthy U event, “Hernia: The Common, Treatable Condition No One Talks About,” according to a release.

The free event is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. June 18 in the Community Room at Northwest Health – Porter located 85 E. U.S. 6 in Valparaiso. During his presentation, Coleman will explain the anatomy behind hernia protrusions, their potential risk factors and the latest advancements in surgery for hernia repair, the release said.

To register, visit: nwhinfo.com/hernia_talk. Registration is encouraged. For questions, call 219-262-6446.