Business news

Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center opens laundromat

Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center recently added a laundromat to the Harvest Square Strip Mall, 877 S. Lake St., in Gary’s Miller section, according to a release.

Located adjacent to the church, Blast Laundromat is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last load in machines by 4 p.m., the release said. For more information, call 219-455-6648.

Northwest Health targets colon cancer awareness

Dr. D. Owen Young, a colorectal surgeon, will explain the importance of early detection and the most effective treatment options from 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 12 at Northwest Health’s next HealthyU wellness seminar.

The free event, “Screen for Life: Colon Cancer Awareness,” will take place in the Community Room at Northwest Health – Porter, 85 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso. During his presentation, Young will share how regular colorectal cancer screenings beginning at age 45 – or younger if you have a family history – are the key to preventing colon cancer, the release said. To register, visit: nwhinfo.com/screeningforlife. Registration is encouraged and healthy snacks will be available. For questions, call 219-262-6446.

March bidder’s symposium announced

Geminus – Community Partners is requesting proposals from eligible applicants to provide child abuse and neglect prevention services for Lake County, according to a release.

Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations. Proposals are for the period from July 1 to June 30, 2025.

A bidder’s symposium is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 7, 2024 at Halls of St. George 905 E. Joliet St, Schererville, to review and discuss the process as well as answer questions, the release said. Current grantees are required to attend this symposium.

Register at https://forms.office.com/r/h77CvjJij8

PNW Innovators host inaugural StartUp Madness pitch competition

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest (PNW) will host the inaugural Uthiverse StartUp Madness Business Pitch Tournament during a live event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 30 inside the Fitness and Recreation Center gymnasium at PNW’s Hammond campus, according to a release.

The Uthiverse StartUp Madness is a competition designed to give high school students participating in a diversity of entrepreneurship programs an opportunity to win $2,500 in seed money, the release said. Thirty-two teams will be selected from regional applicants to compete live in a bracket-style pitch tournament.

Application deadline is March 8. Startup Madness is also open to public spectators. More information and free registration can be found at pnw.edu/soi.

NIPSCO accepting Environmental Action Grant applications

NIPSCO is accepting applications for its Environmental Action Grant to support local nonprofit organizations with their environmental restoration and education projects, according to a release.

Since 2016, NIPSCO’s Environmental Action Grant has helped 124 projects come into fruition, the release said. In 2023, NIPSCO funded 15 projects across the area, including projects on Monarch butterflies, habitat restoration, youth outdoor nature education and sustainability programming.

Grants are available in the amount of $500 to $5,000 each, the release said. Applications will be accepted through April 5. Grant awards will be announced the week of April 22 in celebration of Earth Day. Nonprofit organizations with an environmental restoration or education project are

invited to submit a grant request at NiSource.GiveBesa.org/Grants/New. To learn more, visit NIPSCO.com/Community.

Franciscan Health Dyer eyes maternal health outcomes

Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer is aiming to improve maternal health outcomes with its new “I Gave Birth” initiative, which uses bracelets to help identify postpartum women, according to a release.

As of Feb. 1, blue rubber bracelets with the words “I Gave Birth” printed on them in white are given to women before they are discharged from Franciscan Health Dyer, along with education about symptoms to watch for postpartum.

Patients are encouraged to wear the bracelets for at least six weeks after giving birth. The CDC reports 53% of pregnancy-related deaths occur between one week and one year after giving birth, the release said.

More information about the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer is available online at www.franciscanhealth.org or by calling 219-515-3993.

LaPorte County conservation officer wins state award

Indiana Conservation Officer Alex Toth, who serves LaPorte County, has been selected as the 2023 District 10 Officer of the Year, according to a release.

Toth has served as a conservation officer since 2017. District 10 includes Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.

The district award puts Toth in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is given to the top overall conservation officer in the state and selected from the 10 district award winners.