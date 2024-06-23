Business news

Franciscan Health nurses, staff lauded

Franciscan Health nurses and staff members working at hospitals in Lake County were honored with their hospitals’ annual awards during

national Nurses Week in May, according to a release.

Franciscan Health Crown Point Center of Hope Coordinator Michelle Resendez received the peer-nominated Nightingale Award and Patient

Care Technician Brikalaya Craig received the Lantern Award.

Franciscan Health Dyer ICU nurse Karli Chocholek won in the staff/clinical nurse category; infection prevention nurse Marnie

Wright won in the support/resource category; post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) nurse Eddy Piaseczny won in the ambulatory/outpatient category and pre-admission testing/same-day surgery/PACU nurse Lori Hatalla won in the nurse leader category, the release said.

At Franciscan Health Munster, special response nurse Alyson Cooper won in the support/resource category; emergency department travel nurse Nichole Misiak won in the ambulatory/outpatient category; 3 North unit nurse Geb Bugia won in the staff/clinical nurse category and 3 North unit nurse Kathy Garcia won in the nurse leader category, the release said.

Black Chamber to convention June 27

The Gary-based Black Chamber of Commerce of Northwest Indiana will host its annual convention June 27 at Indiana University Northwest’s

Savannah Center in Gary, according to a release.

The free event will feature panel discussions focused on small business resources, minority contract readiness and procurement

opportunities. Entrepreneurs, business owners and other attendees also will have the opportunity to network, a release said.

The first panel will highlight the resources available to small businesses, including insights and strategies to grow and thrive, a

release said. The second panel will dive into the topic of minority contract readiness, while the third panel will shed light on procurement opportunities available for minority entrepreneurs.

Credit union brings in $600 in Damar donation drive

Advance Financial Federal Credit Union recently raised $600 and collected 40 essential items for Damar Services, formerly the

Carmelite Home in East Chicago, according to a release.

A representative from Advance Financial presented the check and donations to the organization. Damar Services acquired the Carmelite Home earlier this year. The organization will continue the legacy of Carmelite Home, a tradition established in 1913, according to the release. Damar plans to renovate and expand the facility to offer even more services to the community, which may include educational classes, autism therapies and additional services for special needs children, the release said.

To learn more about Damar Services, visit the website at https://www.damar.org/.

VU receives funding for space grant projects

Valparaiso University students will turn their attention to issues among the stars as the University has been named recipient of Indiana

Space Grant Consortium (ISGC) funding for six separate projects, according to a release.

The funding totals $102,520 and will primarily go towards giving student researchers from a variety of disciplines the chance to use

their knowledge in real-world projects, the release said.

The majority of the funding from all ISGC-related projects will go towards paying the stipends of student researchers. Several of these

projects include students from Ivy Tech Community College as well as VU students, the release said.

Franciscan Health hosting free Coping with Chemo webinar

Franciscan Health is hosting a free, live Coping with Chemo Brain webinar at 5:30 p.m. June 26 aimed at increasing understanding of the

mental side effects of chemotherapy treatment for cancer patients while teaching strategies for managing them, according to a release.

Franciscan Health speech language pathologist Darcy Hughes and occupational therapist Bridget Kress will share signs and symptoms to

watch for while teaching techniques for coping with changes to memory, concentration and focus during and after chemotherapy, the release

said.

The one-hour webinar is free and open to the public, but registration is required by visiting the Franciscan Health website. Those who

register but are unable attend the live webinar will be emailed a link at a later date to view a recording at their convenience.

VU awarded Carnegie designation

Valparaiso University has been awarded the Carnegie Elective Classification for Leadership for Public Purpose, a designation that acknowledges the strength of the university’s mission that “prepares students to lead and serve in both church and society,” according to a release.

VU is one of only 25 universities in the United States to earn the classification in 2024 and the only one in Indiana. The 2024 list of institutions — the inaugural class — was announced by the Carnegie Foundation, the release said.

Specifically, the classification supports the academic goal that all graduates will establish a leadership and service portfolio prior to earning their degree, the release said.