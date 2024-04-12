Business leaders, owners near Fiserv ask questions related to security, credentials, traffic during RNC

Business owners attend the community information session regarding security and logistical updates on the Republican National Convention for businesses in the direct area of the convention on Thursday April 11, 2024 at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wis.

As the Republican National Convention draws closer, businesses around Fiserv Forum and in the heart of downtown Milwaukee are preparing for that mid-July week.

Hundreds of representatives from various businesses squeezed into a Baird Center exhibit hall Thursday seeking answers and advice from the Secret Service, local law enforcement, city officials and the Republican National Committee's Committee on Arrangements.

The RNC is scheduled for July 15-18 and many businesses that are likely in the security zone have already been contacted by Secret Service.

“If that changes, our team will reach out to your location directly,” said Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, RNC Coordinator for the US Secret Service. “If you live or work in the area that may fall in the outer perimeter, you will still be able to access your home or business location, you will have to go through a screening checkpoint.”

Many details are still being decided and the security zone itself won't be made public until mid to late June.

Here are some answers that authorities provided to business owners, edited for clarity:

Should employees work remotely during the RNC?

The Secret Service is not asking any business to close during the week of the RNC and the agency wants to minimize impacts on business.

The agency will defer to business owners as to how to handle operations that week.

How long will the buildout and removal of the perimeter take?

Tthe Secret Service said, historically, the buildout and takedown takes a few days before and after the actual event.

During the buildup and take down, the security measures will not be in effect.

What is the best way to receive updates during the week of the event?

The city’s social media accounts and website will provide updates.

How long does it take to screen one car?

A routine inspection will involve K-9 unit and officers who will check the car in less than 2 minutes.

There will be multiple teams screening vehicles at each location.

What about trucks, like delivery trucks. How will they be screened?

There will be a specific screening area for trucks and it will run 24-hours a day during the week. There will be a machine there that the Secret Service said acts like a giant x-ray machine.

What about traffic, both car and on foot, just outside the zone?

In mid-June there will be more information about road closures . There will be detour signs in place.

(Left to right) Lafayette Crump, City of Milwaukee Commissioner of City Development, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, and Alison Prange, MKE 2024 Host Committee Chief of Staff, are seen at a community information session regarding security and logistical updates on the Republican National Convention for businesses in the direct area of the convention on Thursday April 11, 2024 at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wis.

What about security at the Intermodal station?

Secret Service is anticipating an increase in traffic around the security zone, including the Intermodal station. Law enforcement is also working with Amtrak police and will have an increased police presence in Milwaukee and Chicago, and in the station.

Will the Milwaukee River be shut down to boat traffic?

The Secret Service is still working through those details.

If someone has a concealed carry permit, could they bring a gun in the area?

If the person follows state laws and are properly licensed, they can carry a weapon. If they are unlicensed, they could face repercussions if they do have a weapon.

In addition, there will likely be legislation passed by the Common Council prohibiting dangerous weapons in the area of the convention.

What if you work in a place outside of the impact zone, like the Milwaukee Public Market?

In the outer perimeter and near downtown area, visitors, residents and employees will notice an abundance of police officers in the area. There will be hundreds of bicycle officers patrolling areas and law enforcement will be within blocks of the downtown area.

