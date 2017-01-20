Business Highlights

___

China's growth in 2016 slumps as Trump trade struggle looms

BEIJING (AP) -- China's economic growth sank to a three-decade low in 2016 as its struggling exporters brace for a possible trade battle with President-elect Donald Trump.

Growth in the quarter ending in December ticked up to 6.8 percent over 2015, supported by government spending and a real estate boom, a gain from the previous quarter's 6.7 percent, government data showed Friday. Still, for the full year, growth came in at a lackluster 6.7 percent, down from 6.9 percent in 2015 and the weakest since 1990's 3.9 percent.

That temporary upturn is unlikely to last, economists said.

___

Report: 'Net neutrality' foe Ajit Pai is new FCC head

NEW YORK (AP) -- President Donald Trump has reportedly picked a fierce critic of the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules to be chief regulator of the nation's airwaves and internet connections.

Citing unidentified people, Bloomberg and Politico both reported Friday that the next chairman of the Federal Communications Commission will be Ajit Pai, an old hand at the agency. Pai's chief of staff, Matthew Berry, declined to comment. FCC spokesmen did not immediately reply to emails.

Pai is one of the two Republican commissioners on a 5-member panel that regulates the country's communications infrastructure, including TV, phone and internet service.

___

Stocks edge higher, snapping a 5-day losing streak for Dow

Materials companies led U.S. stocks modestly higher Friday, recouping much of the market's loss from a day earlier and snapping a 5-day losing streak for the Dow Jones industrial average.

Another crop of encouraging company earnings news also helped lift the market, but investors were mostly focused on events in Washington as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The major stock indexes pulled back slightly as Trump delivered remarks after taking the oath of office. Among topics of particular interest to Wall Street, the speech touched on trade and the Trump administration's intention of protecting the U.S. from "the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs."

___

Hawaii bill compels mediation for Zuckerberg-type land deals

HONOLULU (AP) -- A Hawaii lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that could force Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg into mediation before he is allowed to buy real estate on Kauai island.

Zuckerberg last month filed lawsuits to identify owners of 14 parcels interspersed with his 700-acre spread so he could pay them and buy the land.

State Rep. Kaniela Ing said Friday says Hawaii's sugar barons employed laws Zuckerberg is using to take land from Native Hawaiians and says Zuckerberg is "completing the theft." If passed, Ing's bill would likely take effect July 1.

___

Ford expects $2B net income drop due to pension change

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) -- Ford says that a change in the way it values pension obligations will cut its 2016 net income by $2 billion.

Ford will record a pretax pension charge of about $3 billion for the year. It says the loss is a special item so it won't affect adjusted pretax profit. Ford still expects to meet guidance of about $10.2 billion in adjusted pretax profit for last year.

Ford Motor Co. reports fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday.

___

Las Vegas Sands paying $7M to settle corrupt practices probe

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. will pay almost $7 million to U.S. authorities to end a more than five-year corrupt practices investigation, company and federal officials said Thursday.

With the agreement, the company resolved twin probes over more than $60 million paid to an unnamed agent retained in 2006 to acquire a Chinese basketball team, plus other business dealings that include a Beijing real estate deal to promote casinos on the Cotai Strip of Macao.

The company wasn't charged with a crime and did not admit guilt in either case.

___

Apple depicts Qualcomm as a shady monopolist in $1B lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Apple is suing mobile chip maker Qualcomm for $1 billion in a patent fight pitting the iPhone maker against one of its major suppliers.

The complaint filed Friday in a San Diego federal court depicts Qualcomm as a monopolist abusing its power in a key segment of the mobile chip market to extort royalties for iPhone innovations that have nothing to do with Qualcomm's technology.