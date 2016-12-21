Business Highlights

___

Economy healed under Obama, but unhappy voters chose Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) -- He was a first-term senator-turned-president, a former law professor with little experience in economics or management. When he entered the White House he had one essential task: piece together the shards of a shattered U.S. economy.

It wasn't smooth and it wasn't fast. But President Barack Obama will leave behind, by most measures, an economy far stronger than the one he inherited.

Yet it's also an economy that left many people feeling neglected. Polling after the November election found that nearly two-thirds of voters described the economy as "not so good" or "poor."

Fueled in part by such challenges, voters chose to pass the presidency to Donald Trump, a Republican who had railed against a weak economy and promised to undo many of Obama's policies.

___

Adaptation: Small retailers shift plans as online sales grow

NEW YORK (AP) -- When shoppers walk into JAM Paper, they can choose from hundreds of holiday bows, rolls of wrapping paper and gift bags, in addition to thousands of everyday stationery items. Yet the store will account for just 2 percent of the company's business this year.

JAM Paper now gets so much of its revenue online that the company has scaled back from five stores to a single Manhattan location.

Some small and independent retailers feeling the impact of the growing preference for online shopping have adapted by focusing more on their web business, including diverting more advertising dollars to those areas.

There's room for both types of retailing, but the increasing competition means store owners must be able to meet customers' demands for the right merchandise, convenience, good service and an enjoyable experience whether it's in a store or on a website.

___

Not today: Dow still short of 20,000 as health stocks skid

NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks finished slightly lower Wednesday as health care companies continued to struggle. Energy companies rose as the price of natural gas surged on the first day of winter.

Some traders aren't sticking around to see if the Dow Jones industrial average reaches the 20,000-point milestone: trading volume has fallen sharply this week as the year-end holidays draw near.

After a mixed open, stocks finished at their lowest prices of the day. Health care companies continued to lag the market, as they've done throughout 2016. Industrial companies, which have surged since the presidential election, also eased lower. A jump of almost 9 percent in the price of natural gas helped gas and pipeline companies move higher.

___

Goldman ordered to pay $120M to settle manipulation charges

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Goldman Sachs has been ordered to pay $120 million to settle federal regulators' charges that it deliberately manipulated a global benchmark for interest-rate swaps to its advantage.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Wednesday that several Goldman traders, including the head of the bank's Interest Rate Products Trading Group in the U.S., used trades and false reports to manipulate the benchmark between 2007 and 2012.

The CFTC cited emails and audio recordings in which Goldman traders "stated their manipulative goals in plain language." The traders "even objected when their attempts to manipulate were not performed as inexpensively as possible," the CFTC said.

___

Existing US home sales reach highest since February 2007

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Americans bought homes in November in the fastest pace in nearly a decade. But rising mortgage rates, a deepening shortage of houses and higher prices are likely to weigh on the market next year.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that sales of existing homes rose 0.7 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.61 million. That was up from a downwardly revised 5.57 million in October and the highest since sales hit a 5.79 million pace in February 2007. Sales were up 15 percent from a year earlier.

Fewer than 1.9 million homes were on the market, down 9 percent from a year earlier. The tight supply pushed the median price to $234,900 last month, up 6.8 percent from a year ago.

___

Feds: Pension exec moved $2B for coke, hookers, other bribes

NEW YORK (AP) -- A former top official at the country's third-largest pension fund and two broker-dealers were charged Wednesday in what a federal prosecutor described as a classic bribery scheme that steered $2 billion in trades in exchange for drugs, prostitutes, vacations and U.S. Open tennis tickets.