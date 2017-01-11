Business Highlights

___

VW pleads guilty in emissions scandal; 6 employees indicted

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Six high-level Volkswagen employees from Germany were indicted in the U.S. on Wednesday in the VW emissions-cheating scandal, while the company itself agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay $4.3 billion — by far the biggest fine ever levied by the government against an automaker.

In announcing the charges and the plea bargain, Justice Department prosecutors detailed a large and elaborate scheme inside the German automaker to commit fraud and then cover it up, with at least 40 employees allegedly involved in destroying evidence.

Prosecutors may have trouble bringing the executives to trial in the U.S. German law generally bars extradition of the country's citizens except within the European Union.

Still, the criminal charges are a major breakthrough for a Justice Department that been under pressure to hold individuals accountable for corporate misdeeds ever since the 2008 financial crisis.

___

Trump leaving his global business — to be run by his sons

NEW YORK (AP) -- Breaking with presidential precedent, Donald Trump said Wednesday he will continue to profit from his global business empire after he enters the White House this month.

The Trump Organization, which will be run by the president-elect's adult sons and a longtime company executive, will pursue new deals in the U.S. but will not enter new foreign arrangements while he is in office, his lawyer said at a news conference.

Trump will put his business assets in a trust but will hand over the management of his international real estate development, property management and licensing company based in New York.

Yet the arrangement, which tracks closely with plans Trump has described in recent weeks, falls short of calls by some ethics experts — and the Office of Government Ethics — for him to sell off his businesses and put the proceeds in a blind trust overseen by an independent manager.

___

No wiggle room: Many companies don't keep enough cash

NEW YORK (AP) -- When Rafael Romis started his website design company five years ago, he kept enough cash on hand to last about two weeks. That worked well until the company's income taxes had to be paid.

Romis, whose company is located in Los Angeles, had to use personal savings to restore Weberous' cash reserves.

Companies with cash problems often have overestimated how much revenue they'd have and underestimated expenses. It's especially a problem for new owners. These owners may also not be adequately prepared for the seasonality of their business, or for the slow payment practices of their customers — particularly if the customer is a government.

___

What we learned at the Detroit auto show

DETROIT (AP) -- This year's North American International Auto Show reflects an industry that's flush with cash but uncertain about the future.

Multi-million-dollar displays show new versions of big sellers like the Toyota Camry, GMC Terrain and Honda Odyssey. New technology, from gesture controls in BMWs to further advances in self-driving cars, is everywhere. Auto companies are making big promises, like Chinese automaker GAC's plan to sell a vehicle in the U.S. by the end of 2019 and Volvo's goal of preventing all fatal crashes in its vehicles by 2020.

But there could be bumps ahead. U.S. sales are leveling off and the Trump administration could change the rules on trade. And it's not yet clear which companies will be the winners in a future of car-sharing and self-driving.

___

World Economic Forum says capitalism needs urgent change

LONDON (AP) -- Reforming the very nature of capitalism will be needed to combat the growing appeal of populist political movements around the world, the World Economic Forum said Wednesday.

Getting higher economic growth, it added, is necessary but insufficient to heal the fractures in society that were evident in the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

In a wide-ranging report from the organizer of the annual gathering of political and business leaders in the Swiss resort of Davos, the WEF identified "rising income and wealth disparity" as potentially the biggest driver in global affairs over the next ten years.

___

Airbus ups plane deliveries in 2016 but new orders drop