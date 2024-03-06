Business development successes land Fremont among top 20 US micropolitan communities

FREMONT ― Sandusky County Economic Development Corp. announced that Sandusky County was ranked among the best nationally based on the number of business development projects.

According to Site Selection magazine, a national economic development publication, Fremont-Sandusky County is one of the top 20 micropolitans in the United States for business investment and expansion.

Beth Hannam, Sandusky County Economic Development Corp. executive director, presents capital campaign goals.

Fremont-Sandusky County ranks 16th

Fremont-Sandusky County ranked 16th out of 551 micropolitan communities in the country. Northwest Ohio had six micropolitans that ranked in the top 40 nationwide. Ohio ranked fifth in the country for 2023's top states by projects per capita and third by the total number of projects.

“The city of Fremont and Sandusky County have proven year to year that this is a good place to do business," Fremont Mayor Daniel Sanchez said. "It is a testament to the hard work of the team, and we are proud to be in the top 5% of this list that compares Fremont to over 500 other communities nationwide.”

The U.S. Census Bureau defines a micropolitan community as a rural county whose largest city does not exceed a population of 50,000. According to the Census Bureau, there are 551 micropolitan communities in the United States.

Site Selection magazine considers a project qualified if it has a dollar investment greater than $1 million for building and equipment, square footage of at least 20,000 in new or expanding construction, or the addition of 20 new jobs.

"Congratulations to Fremont-Sandusky County for this award. We are thankful to all the businesses who continue to invest in their operations and to those new businesses that call Sandusky County home,” said Beth Hannam, executive director of the SCEDC.

SCEDC holds annual meeting

The economic development corporation hosted its annual meeting of investors March 1. Nearly 200 investors and members of the community attended the event. Hannam presented a review video of 2023.

It was a year of growth for the SCEDC. Sandusky County had 52 projects, resulting in $63 million in capital investments, creating 221 new jobs and retaining 601 jobs.

The SCEDC officers for 2024:

President - Brian Geffe, The Mosser Group;

1st vice president/treasurer - Tim Buit, The Bellevue Hospital;

2nd vice president - David Benavides, First National Bank; and

Secretary - Bruce Schrader, Clyde Tool & Die Inc.

Executive Committee members of the Sandusky County Economic Development Corp. are, from left, Beth Hannam, Hans Rosebrock, Kendall Rieman and Brian Geffe.

Board of director members elected

Elected to a three-year term as SCEDC Board of Directors were Tim Buit, The Bellevue Hospital; Brian Geffe, The Mosser Group; Roger Kuns, Kuns Northcoast Security; Robert Kusmer, Ballville Township; Angie Morelock, Vanguard-Sentinel CTC; Ken Swint, ProMedica; Ty Tracy, Village of Woodville; and Russ Zimmerman, Sandusky County commissioner.

Elected to a two-year term is Marc Glotzbecker, Village of Gibsonburg.

Elected to a one-year term is Jeff Choquette, Total Distribution.

The keynote speaker for the annual meeting was K. Venkatesh Prasad, representing the Center for Automotive Research. Prasad serves as the senior vice president of research and chief innovation office. Prasad spoke about the “electrification of the automotive industry,” which included a view from Sandusky County.

