Business courts coming to Oklahoma City, Tulsa? Task force to consider Stitt's request

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat listens to legislators during a budgetary meeting at the Oklahoma Capitol in Oklahoma City, on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday passed a measure that would create business courts in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Senate Bill 473 passed by a vote of 37-6 and awaited consideration in the House as lawmakers tried to finish business this week.

During budget negotiations last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt said the creation of business courts was on his ask list in exchange for an agreement not to veto the budget.

The measure creates an 11-member task force charged with studying the implementation of a business court system in Oklahoma. Business courts specialize in resolving complex disputes or litigation.

The task force would be required to submit a final report to the governor and legislative leaders by Jan. 1, 2026.

Why Senate leader says Oklahoma should follow other states and implement business courts

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said other states have implemented business courts. Treat is the Senate author.

Corporations will locate in states with business courts because they can quickly settle disputes, Treat said.

The study shall include the existing Oklahoma court structure and business court structures in other states.

Over half of states have courts that specialize in resolving business disputes, a study shows.

The task force report is expected to issue recommendations, including matters that may and may not be heard in business courts and how appeals would be handled.

More: Bill requiring policies for religious classes during school hours heads to Gov. Stitt's desk

Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said Oklahoma already has specialty courts such as juvenile courts and drug courts.

Boren said that while she supported the idea of a task force, she hoped the panel would not be penned just to justify the creation of business courts.

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, voted against the measure.

She said the idea had not been vetted.

“I have not learned enough about it yet,” she said.

She said she was concerned it would just make it easier on businesses and could provide special treatment.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com. Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC, Tulsa business courts to be considered by Oklahoma task force