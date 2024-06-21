A new business is coming to this popular Midlands shopping center along a busy road

A health care business plans to open a location in part of a popular Cayce shopping area.

Oak Street Health, a primary health care facility for senior citizens, is coming to Parkland Plaza shopping center, which is just off Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, according to a release from commercial real estate firm Colliers South Carolina. Colliers brokered the lease on the nearly 11,000-square-foot space that Oak Street will occupy.

“Oak Street Health will offer a state-of-the-art clinic in the outparcel building on the State Street side of Parkland Plaza,” Colliers’ Rox Pollard said in a statement. “It will add to the plaza’s existing health and wellness tenants and provide a great service to the entire downtown Columbia, Cayce and West Columbia area.”

Parkland Plaza has long been a popular retail destination just across the river from downtown Columbia. Other tenants in the plaza include Planet Fitness, Capital Climbing Gym, Food Lion, The Kingsman restaurant, Monterrey Mexican restaurant, East Bay Deli, Mai Poke restaurant and several others.

The health center will be located along a busy corridor. About 28,000 cars per day travel down Knox Abbott Drive in that area, according to state Department of Transportation statistics.

Oak Street Health is part of the CVS Health Corporation, and has 200 locations nationwide. It was founded in 2012, and specializes in treating older adults.

“Our innovative care model goes beyond typical primary care to provide patients with comprehensive preventive care, including personalized wellness plans, integrated health services, and educational and social activities to support overall health and well-being,” Oak Street says on its website.

An opening date for the health center has not been announced. Renovation work on the space was ongoing when a reporter briefly rode by on Thursday

Oak Street Health will open in this outparcel at Parkland Plaza in Cayce, SC.