Business in brief: COPR holds poverty conference, Art Museum appoints new museum educator

First Community Conference on Poverty attracts nonprofit organizations, government offices

Joshua Moss with The Kitchen takes part in a poverty simulation at the Missouri State University Community Conference on Poverty on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Housing and homelessness must be seen as complex issues, according to Dr. Marnie Watson, an anthropology professor at Missouri State University. That was the idea behind the first ever Community Conference on Housing, Homelessness and Families on Friday, April 26. The conference gathered leaders in businesses, city employees, and nonprofit leaders to discuss housing, homelessness, and families in the Ozarks.

"Things like housing affordability, home ownership, standard of living, what our neighborhoods look like," Watson said. "All these sorts of things are part of the whole picture. And that isn't even considering issues of people who have not been able to find or maintain stable housing."

The conference began with a keynote speech from Emily Fessler, continuum of care coordinator on the affordable housing and homelessness prevention team at Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The crowd participated in poverty and re-entry simulations, which aimed to teach conference attendees about the realities faced by those in poverty in the Ozarks.

The conference also featured a panel of Ozarks nonprofits and their service recipients. These included the Drew Lewis Foundation, Victory Mission, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Eden Village, and Habitat for Humanity.

Springfield Art Museum appoints new museum educator

Joshua Best

The Springfield Art Museum has announced Joshua Best as the new museum educator. Best joined the Springfield Art Museum as development and marketing coordinator in 2015. He most recently served as museum affairs officer for audience development from 2021 to 2024.

As museum educator and a member of the leadership team, Best will be responsible for planning and leading the Springfield Art Museum's public programs and in- and out-of-school tours, such as the annual fifth grade field trips. Along with curatorial staff, Best will also continue mounting the long-standing All School Exhibition. Best will also manage the museum's volunteer docent corps.

Best's engagement events with the Springfield Art Museum have included engagement events like the 99 Times Party, Art In Bloom, and the pandemic-friendly take-home project bags.

"I've strived to place art interpretation, accessibility, and inclusion at the core of my work for the Museum," Best said in a press release.

Shuck joins Community Partnership of the Ozarks as new VP of communications

Melody Shuck is joining Community Partnership of the Ozarks as vice president of communications.

With almost 20 years of experience as a communications professional, Shuck comes to CPO after serving as communications manager for the City of Branson. Before that, Shuck had a career as a broadcast journalist, most recently working for KSPR and KY3 in Springfield.

The VP of communications works to increase awareness of how CPO serves its communities in 29 counties across southwest Missouri. In the role, Shuck will report to CPO president and CEO Janet Dankert.

"We will lean on her experience as we gear up for an exciting summer with out annual community events, Big Rig Night and National Night Out, as well as out signature fundraiser, Summer Soiree," Dankert said in a press release. "We are thrilled to welcome Melody to our team!"

Oasis Hotel receives Hometown Hero award at Choice Hotels Convention

The Oasis Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield has received the Hometown Hero award at the Choice Hotels Annual Convention in Las Vegas. The Oasis is part of the Ascend Hotel Collection, a brand of upscale hotels by the Choice Hotel franchise.

The Hometown hero award is given to a hotel that has made a significant contribution to supporting its community. This can be through partnership with a local organization or by transforming the lives of local people. According to a press release, the Oasis has an associate-led Community Outreach task force that takes on service projects throughout the year.

"We are able to work with a variety of organizations and non-profits to help meet the needs of our community," said Missy Handyside-Chambers, general manager. "We are so thankful for our associates who volunteer their time to these efforts and are invested in making Springfield a great place to work, live, and visit.”

Applications open for Springfield Police Department motorcycle safety course

Applications are now open for experienced riders to apply for Share the Road, the Springfield Police Department Traffic Section's civilian motorcycle course. This one-day course is available for free to the public and gives riders tools to help them reduce the number of motorcycle crashes. The next course offering this year is Saturday, May 18.

Share the Road covers advanced riding techniques, motorcycle handling, object avoidance, and other techniques that can help riders be safer while on the road. An interest application must be received by the Springfield Police Department by Thursday, May 16 at noon.

To participate, riders must have the following qualifications and equipment:

A valid motorcycle endorsement (not a permit)

A motorcycle (250cc or greater, no three-wheel variety). All motorcycles must have legal exhaust and legal handlebars. All motorcycles must be street legal and subject to inspection.

Motorcycle insurance

A legal DOT-approved helmet

Eye protection

Footwear that covers the ankles

Proper motorcycle attire

Armored or padded motorcycle gear (optional)

Signed liability waiver

Springfield Police Department welcomes three new officers

Pictured left to right: Chief Paul Williams, Officer Levi Pemberton, Officer Devin Wagner, Officer Michael Lazarz.

On Friday, May 3, the Springfield Police Department welcomed three new officers with the graduation of the 22nd Lateral Police Academy.

A lateral officer is an experienced officer who came from another law enforcement agency. The lateral academy is a shortened, paid training academy designed specifically for experienced police officers. It includes six weeks (240 hours) of training to become acclimated to Springfield and its police department.

After graduation, officers are assigned to an experienced field-training officer for six weeks of on-the-job training. Once the FTO program is complete, the new officers are assigned to solo patrol duties in the Uniform Operations Bureau.

The three new officers at the Springfield Police Department are:

Officer Levi Pemberton , who comes to Springfield from the Sedalia Police Department. He holds a criminal justice degree from College of the Ozarks.

Officer Devin Wagner , who has seven years of law enforcement experience from the Christian County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officer Michael Lazarz, who comes to Springfield from the Norfolk, Virginia police department. He holds a bachelor's degree in leadership from Regent University and a master's degree from Liberty University. Lazarz is currently enrolled at Liberty University pursuing a doctoral degree in law and policy.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: COPR holds poverty conference, Art Museum appoints new museum educator