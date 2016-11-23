Busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel in 9 years

According to the American Automobile Association, Thanksgiving holiday travel is expected to hit levels not seen in nine years. As many as 48.7 million Americans will travel through roads and skies Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, up 1.9 percent from last year. Of them, 43.5 million will take long car trips (up 1.9 percent from last year), 3.7 million will fly (up 1.6 percent), and the rest will travel by bus and train (up less than 1 percent). (Zacks)

