The Bushmen of Wayne County make a recording
Former President Trump is appealing a decision from an Illinois judge to remove him from the state's primary ballot on March 19. Here's what to know about the ruling.
Waymo's application to expand its robotaxi service in Los Angeles and San Mateo counties has been suspended for 120 days by the California Public Utilities Commission’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED). The decision doesn't change Waymo's ability to commercially operate driverless vehicles in San Francisco. The CPED said on its website that the application has been suspended for further staff review.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s involuntary manslaughter trial begins in New Mexico. Why it has implications for Baldwin’s case.
Law enforcement officers in Cochise County, Arizona, say a 23-year-old stole a truck carrying 10 new Corvettes because he needed a ride home.
Acer unveiled a pair of AMD Ryzen 8040 series laptops on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, given their chips’ dedicated NPUs, the company is marketing the 2024 Acer Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14 as AI workhorses.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
The state of North Carolina dropped its charges due to "lack of sufficient evidence."
The alleged domestic assault occurred Jan. 21 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
See how music's biggest stars celebrated when the cameras weren't rolling.
See what Miley Cyrus, Victoria Monét, Paris Jackson and more wore at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
25 California counties have sued Elon Musk's Tesla, claiming the electric vehicle maker mishandled hazardous waste at its facilities across the state.
Key systems in Fulton County, Georgia have been offline since last week when a 'cyber incident' hit government systems.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wants the commission to officially recognize calls that use AI-generated voices as "artificial," which would make the use of voice cloning technologies in robocalls illegal.
A settlement has been reached just two days after district attorneys from 25 California counties filed a lawsuit against Tesla over allegations the automaker repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at its facilities throughout the state. Tesla has agreed to pay $1.3 million in civil penalties and $200,000 to reimburse the costs of the investigation, according to a press release from the Office of the District Attorney in San Francisco. Tesla is also under a detailed injunction for five years, which requires training employees and hiring a third party to conduct annual waste audits of its trash containers at 10% of its facilities.
Tesla has been sued by 25 California counties alleging the automaker has repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at facilities throughout the state. The lawsuit was filed after months of settlement talks apparently fell apart. The complaint, filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court, states that Tesla improperly labeled and disposed of materials like "lead acid batteries and other batteries," paints, brake fluid, aerosols, antifreeze, acetone, diesel fuel and more at its production and service facilities throughout the state.
Tim Wakefield, who died Oct. 1, predeceased his wife after his battle with brain cancer.
In a scene you'd never have expected even a few years ago, Clark Hunt answered questions about the F- grade he received ... from his own team. Welcome to a new era in the NFL.
Consumer Reports' 2024 rankings include a shocking number of electrified vehicles at the top, but the bottom five brands have some catching up to do.