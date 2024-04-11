Bush Family Home opens applications for high school programs

Apr. 11—The Bush Family Home State Historic Site have released applications for two high school programs that will take place beginning in September. The two programs, the Midland Youth Advisory Council and the Junior Docent Program, are meant to help students gain skills in communicating, meet new people, and receive benefits that will help them in their future.

The Midland Youth Advisory Council will begin its 2nd year. Participants will learn about municipal government, networking, public service and leadership. The goal is to empower youth to become active members of the community and have an everlasting effect on the future of their city. It allows youth to connect to members of the City of Midland to hear from them and for the city officials to hear from the youth. It is open to students in the 10th to 12th grades.

The Junior Docent Program is a new program at the Bush Family Home that will help students from 8th to 12th grades develop confidence in public speaking skills while doing tours at the home. The participants will be able to meet people from around the world and tell them about the home where the Bush Family lived in the 1950s.

Site Manager Troy Gray said in a news release, "These two programs will be great tools and confidence boosters for students as they prepare for college and beyond."

The Bush Family Home State Historic Site is one of 38 sites run by the Texas Historical Commission. Normal operating hours for the home are: Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; the last tour begins at 4:15 p.m.

Applications for both programs are available at the Bush Family Home State Historic Site or write [email protected]. You can also call 432-685-1112 for more information.