GAYLORD — The Michigan State Police have announced the promotion of Inspector Mike Bush to assistant district commander of the state police seventh district.

As the assistant commander, Bush will assist the district commander in the coordination and provision of state police activities and services within the district. He will also evaluate the activities of each work site within the district and coordinate with work-site commanders to maximize crime prevention, traffic safety and community outreach efforts.

Bush will also work with the MSP Professional Development Bureau to implement the department-wide plan for in-service training, leadership development, wellness and career development.

Bush is a native of Charlevoix who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Michigan State University. He began his career with the MSP on July 25, 1999, as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School. His first post assignment was at the Grand Haven post as a trooper.

Mike Bush

Bush was accepted into the MSP Canine Unit in 2006 and served as a canine handler at the Reed City, Grand Haven, Rockford and Gaylord posts. He was promoted to sergeant at the Cadillac post, and detective sergeant at Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement, where he also served on the HSI Task Force. He was promoted to detective lieutenant in 2019 at the Traverse Narcotics Team, and later transferred to the Gaylord post as the assistant post commander. His most recent assignment was as a field investigator at the Professional Standards Section.

In his new role, he will be based at MSP Seventh District Headquarters in Gaylord and will oversee posts in Cadillac, Houghton Lake, Gaylord and Alpena.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Bush to become MSP 7th district assistant commander