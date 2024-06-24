Bus, vehicle crash in Mount Lebanon

A bus and vehicle were involved in a crash in Mount Lebanon Saturday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 1300 block of Washington Road at 9:45 p.m.

A passenger vehicle and bus appeared to have crashed.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Police say no one was injured.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Regional Transit for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

