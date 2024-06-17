New bus transfer station opening July 1 on Ayers Street

Corpus Christi community members will soon have a modernized bus facility on the city’s West side when the new Port Ayers Transfer Station opens on July 1.

Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority hosts an opening ceremony for the rebuilt Port Ayers Transfer Station on Ayers Street and Port Avenue, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Representatives of the Corpus Christi Regional Transit Authority joined public officials on Friday, June 14, at a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new station, located at 4311 Ayers St. - one of the corridors with the highest ridership in the city.

The new station, which replaces the original Port Ayers station that was built in 1994, will have enhanced safety and security features and amenities, including Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility at each of the bus bays, along with greater pedestrian access. The station is located near Corpus Christi Medical, several HEB stores and a Social Security services office.

The previous station, which featured bright colors with handcrafted tiles created by local artists, became the second busiest station in town over time, according to CCRTA, but it was past its useful life when construction on the new station began.

The new station is funded by a $7.23 million competitive federal grant 5339(b) that CCRTA won from the Federal Transit Administration in 2019. The grant was aimed at supporting bus and bus facility improvements.

The new facility is one of three transfer stations in Corpus Christi. CCRTA also maintains a transfer station in Robstown.

“Like the predecessor, the new Port Ayers station works towards fulfilling our mission of providing riders with safe, accessible, convenient, and sustainable transportation solutions that unite communities and promote local economic growth,” said Derrick Majchszak, the chief executive officer of CCRTA.

Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority's Port Ayers Station on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The CCRTA has plans for a new Port Ayers bus station on the site of the Kleberg Bank building at 4311 Ayers Street.

Nueces County commissioners and City Council members spoke during the event, thanking congressional and state leaders, as well as CCRTA board members who supported the facility.

Multiple speakers averred that an upgraded bus station is needed on the city's Westside to support a growing population and provide multimodal options for people without cars who wait for transportation in the South Texas heat.

"This new Port Ayers transfer station is the culmination of years of work and will increase accessibility to everyone, including those with disabilities," said Sylvia Campos, Corpus Christi City Councilmember in District 2. "Every time we choose to use the bus, we actually are lessening our footprint in the area.

"It's all about the small steps that we take," she said.

Nueces County Precinct 3 Commissioner John Marez told a story of growing up within a few minutes' drive of the former facility, reminiscing about the building's colorful mosaic exterior.

"This is exciting, from my perspective of growing up in this area, with how much transportation means to us," he said, noting the option that public transportation provides for people to choose mass transit as a way to help with their environmental footprint.

During the ceremony, Corpus Christi artist Jeremy Flores unveiled an aluminum statue he created on commission with CCRTA that will be on display at its center. The statue, which was based on a theme of transportation on the Westside, was designed for the neighborhood’s residents and to give children living in the area something to look at and be proud of, he said.

“It’s really good to be able to put some work here in the community on the Westside,” he said. “My goal is to show these kids they can be proud of where they’re from, too."

Arthur Granado, CCRTA board chair, pointed out some of the key enhancements at the new station, which include a route display board, adding that a long-term goal will be to provide on-site restrooms.

As the organization looks at ways to move people more efficiently and effectively around the city, adding additional routes or extending the hours of current routes will be strategies, he said.

One person who takes the Corpus Christi bus is Miguel Rendon, CCRTA's deputy CEO. He said it's important to know what customers experience when they ride.

“Of our customers, about 85% are dependent riders who don’t have a car and can’t afford gas,” he said. “They depend on us to be here on time and move them from point A to point B, whether they’re going to work, the store, or to visit relatives.

Route frequency and longer service hours are the top two concerns among bus riders, he said, so for someone who relies on public transportation to get from the Ayers Street area to neighborhoods on the Southside or Flour Bluff, transfers are important in helping them with affordable fare on their daily commute.

More: CC RTA plans for a new Port Ayers bus station

More: This is why a new Port Ayers bus station will be a big deal for riders in Corpus Christi

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: New Corpus Christi bus transfer station opening on Ayers Street July 1