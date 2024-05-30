New bus stop facilities designed to shield riders from the heat, improve accessibility

Bus riders from Corpus Christi to San Patricio County will see 25 new bus shelters, 133 new benches and 115 EcoSeats added to transportation routes by the end of 2024.

A Tolar Shelter located along Route 29 - Staples that is equipped with a built-in bench for advertising, a trash can and bicycle rack.

The new structures are part of the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority's Shelter Expansion Program, which aims to install 400 state-of-the-art shelters featuring solar-powered lighting, passenger seating and trash receptacles by the end of this year.

CCRTA has exercised a 1-year option within an agreement with Tolar Manufacturing Company, based in California, to install the additional shelters. The agency developed the Shelter Expansion Program in partnership with Tolar for the company to manufacture, deliver and install 40 new bus shelters each month beginning in September 2022, according to a May 19, 2023, press release published on the Tolar website. The company has built hundreds of shelters across Corpus Christi since 2006, the release stated.

Once complete, the new EcoSeats and shelters will provide bus riders with extra coverage and protection from the harsh sunlight and extreme heat of South Texas, with both the shelters and Tolar EcoSeats equipped with solar-powered lighting from dusk to dawn.

"The EcoSeat also allows for shade to be provided at bus stops with limited right-of-way due to its single pole design," said Heriberto Rodriguez, a public relations manager with Coverly Professional Services and Tolar media contact.

The new facilities are part of the organization's priority of improving overall rider experience through safety, security and accessibility. CCRTA has been looking at ways to offer customers more stops featuring amenities to improve rider experience while expanding options at locations where limited space may not accommodate a full shelter.

Almost 45% of the 1,375 bus stops located in the 846-square-mile service area where CCRTA operates public transportation have shelters, which is above the national average, said Rita Patrick, managing director of Public Relations at CCRTA. More than 60% of stops qualify as compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and many are already equipped with the solar lighting and Tolar materials, so riders in cities including Robstown, Bishop, Banquete, Port Aransas, Driscoll and Gregory may have caught a bus while waiting at one of the newer shelters.

An EcoSeat bus stop located at Santa Fe Street and Lorraine Drive. The stop is located along Route 29 - Staples, which has the most ridership in the city.

Existing bus stop amenities depend on factors including ridership, Title VI equitability, accessibility, ROW and available land use infrastructure, according to information provided in the CCRTA Fleet Forward Long-Range System Plan Final Report, published in December of 2022.

Shelters are placed at bus stops with at least 30 average daily boardings and bus stops with 10 or fewer daily riders if they are at frequent transfer points, are served by routes with higher wait times, or if they are located within a quarter mile of major employment centers, grocery stores, schools, apartments, social services offices, medical facilities or senior centers, according to the final report. Benches without shelters, along with a trash can, pole and signage, may be installed at stops with fewer riders.

A bus stop with a minimum of 10 average daily boardings and adequate ROW warrants an advertising bench, while stop locations with five to 10 boardings are equipped with a standard bench. Stop locations with fewer than five daily boardings have smaller benches, a pole and a sign.

The CCRTA Service Development Team is currently working on the list of stops for upcoming shelters and will consider the same factors of ridership, equitability, accessibility and ROW in determining where they will be placed, said CCRTA Public Relations Administrator Jeremy Sirio.

Some shelters will be added to new areas, while others might be installed in places with out-of-date shelters that need to be replaced, Patrick noted. Some current bus stops do not have EcoSeats providing standalone passenger seating and solar security lighting, so the upgraded features will be new to those areas.

"We study and plan extensively where the shelters and EcoSeats will be placed and try to plan it out methodically and equitably before we build," she said.

For Corpus Christi resident Allan Welch, who said he has been commuting in the city every day by bus since 1989, the upgraded facilities provide shade for customers while they wait in hot weather.

The seasoned rider, who estimated that he waits about 30 minutes for the bus to arrive at the No. 1107 station on Route 29 - Staples Street, which is a Tolar shelter, said he appreciated the amenities that the bus system offers, and considers them a necessity for people who are disabled or elderly.

"They need more of the new bus stops," he said.

Bus riders board a bus that pulled up to one of the newer Tolar shelters.

According to details in the final report, CCRTA currently operates 34 fixed routes on weekdays, 27 fixed routes on Saturdays and 19 fixed routes on Sundays.

Many of the CCRTA's fixed, or regular, routes have been running at lower capacity due to COVID-19, with far fewer riders choosing the bus as transportation. CCRTA's current average daily ridership is almost 64% less than it was in 2015, the report stated, and operator shortages have prevented restoration of service, leading to less frequent buses, inconvenient transfers and longer wait times for riders.

The agency is also facing rising costs to operate the fleet amidst a decrease in fare revenue. CCRTA has worked to keep fares amongst the lowest in the U.S. with base fare at 75 cents, reduced route fare at 25 cents for students, seniors and people with disabilities, Premium and B-Line fares of $1.25, and day fares for $1.75. The agency now allows customers to buy online bus passes, at H-E-B or human services agencies. The GoPass mobile app allows them to pay by phone and receive real-time updates on changes to regular routes.

As CCRTA works toward increasing its staff to improve hours of service and reduce wait times, the new stations are a way for the agency to prioritize the safety, security and accessibility of riders while optimizing placements of bus stops based on the 5-year Capital Investment Plan, which includes budget line items for both ADA bus stop improvements and shelter and amenity improvements. A total of $500,000 is allocated annually for ADA amenities through 2027, as well as $4.35 million through 2027 for overall shelter and amenity improvements, according to the plan.

CCRTA looks at both changes in population density and employment density to help paint a picture of composite transit demand, with the highest transit demand in 2045 projected to be downtown Corpus Christi, central and southeast sections of the central city, the Bay Area near South Alameda Street west of Airline Road, and areas of the Southside between Holly Road and South Padre Island Drive and near Everhart Road and Staples Street.

The agency expects a new ridership market to develop in southeast areas of the city, with new routes serving the vicinity of the new Del Mar College Oso Creek Campus on Yorktown Boulevard and Rodd Field Road, the site of a new enhanced bus stop designed to function as a transfer station or super-stop to support better operations for proposed routes.

CCRTA is working on streamlining transfer stations to improve fixed transportation routes and provide more covered seating and waiting areas for customers.

Currently, CCRTA offers four transfer stations in Corpus Christi and Robstown: the Staples Street Station, Southside Station, the Port Ayers Station and the Robstown transfer station and park-and-ride. Although these hubs provide covered seating and waiting areas to serve a higher volume of customers, the Port Ayers station lacks off-street facilities and accessibility for ADA riders, and pedestrian access to the facility is hindered by high traffic volumes and multiple vehicle turn lanes. Once construction is complete, the station at Port Ayers will be replaced by a 10-bay station.

Implementing multimodal forms of transportation that can be built into the urban landscape, including bike infrastructure and additional ADA features and paratransit services through the B-Line, is also on the agency's horizon.

Survey responses gathered through Phase 1 Outreach of the Fleet Forward project helped determine the demand for new bus shelters, improvements in ride frequency and expanded services and fare options, while the results of surveys from Phase 2 Outreach were presented in recommendations to obtain comments and suggestions from the community and draft final recommendations.

More: Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority to get $7 million grant from federal government

More: Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will offer free rides on Super Tuesday

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: New bus stop facilities will shield riders from the heat