Bus Kills 34 Pedestrians in the Haitian City of Gonaives

Tragedy struck in the Haitian city of Gonaives when a bus plowed through a crowd killing 34 people and injuring 15. Initial reports indicate that the bus first struck two pedestrians, killing one. The bus then tried to flee the scene, barreling into a group of musicians, killing over a dozen.

Onlookers then began attacking the driver and passengers of the bus once the vehicle came to a stop. Due to the heightened sense of chaos the passengers of the bus were taken to a local police station for protection.

Victims of the crash and subsequent attempt to flee were taken to the local hospital for further treatment. Other details regarding the incident are weak but we will keep you posted on any further development.

En #Haiti al menos 34 personas mueren arrolladas por bus en Gonaves, al norte de Puerto Prncipe, segn medios locales. (Foto: rezonouvl) pic.twitter.com/CV1RiA14Yc — Panorama (@panorama_mundo) March 12, 2017

This article was originally published on TheDrive.com