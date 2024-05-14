Bus of farm workers crashes, killing 8 and injuring 40, Florida Highway Patrol says

Eight people died and 40 others were hurt when a bus loaded with farm workers crashed into another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Identities of the eight who died have not been released.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, near the intersection of State Road 40 and and Southwest 148 Court, about a 11-mile drive southwest of Ocala.

8 killed, 40 hospitalized in migrant bus crash in Marion County, Florida: officials https://t.co/vvaRFYxzDu — KTVU (@KTVU) May 14, 2024

“The collision involved a 2010 International Bus transporting approximately 53 farm workers and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck,” the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

“For reasons to be determined, the two vehicles collided in a sideswiped manner. Post-crash, the bus traveled off the roadway through a fence and then overturned.”

Eight people were confirmed dead at the scene, while about “40 people have been transported to local medical facilities,” officials said.

The bus was headed to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon, the Ocala StarBanner reported.

Cannon Farms announced in a May 14 Facebook post it was closing for the day “out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning in the accident that took place to the Olvera Trucking Harvesting Corp.”

Ocala is about an 80-mile drive northwest of Orlando.

Out-of-control truck on I-95 had 3 men brawling in front seat, cops say. It crashed

Camaro cuts through living room, critically injuring man in his Florida home, cops say

Wanted man jumps in pickup, throws cash at passengers to shut them up, Florida cops say