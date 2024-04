KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A bus depot at an elementary school caught fire early Friday morning.

Kent County Dispatchers said the fire was reported at 12:06 a.m. at Southeast Kelloggsville Elementary. The fire is reportedly contained to the bus depot and the school itself has not been impacted.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

