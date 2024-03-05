Bus crashes into pub window on New Oxford Street

A double decker bus has crashed into a branch of All Bar One on New Oxford Street in central London.

Police said there were no injuries after the yellow coloured vehicle collided with a building shortly after 10am.

The road is currently closed with police officers and firefighters at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 10:16am on Tuesday, 5 March to reports that a bus had collided with a pub in New Oxford Street, WC1.

“Officers responded. There were no reports of any injuries.”

The Telegraph has approached Transport for London for comment.