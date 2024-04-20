Bus crashes into OKC building after passenger assaults driver

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One person is in custody after assaulting a bus driver, causing the bus to crash into a building near West Britton Rd. and North Western Ave. on Saturday afternoon.

One passenger asked the bus driver to stop the bus so they could exit but the driver refused until the next stop. The passenger then began to assault the bus driver before causing them to crash into a nearby building.

Two people were inside of the building at the time of the accident, none of them were injured.

There were five passengers inside of the bus at the time of the accident. One passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The individual who assaulted the bus driver is now in custody.

No further details at this time.

